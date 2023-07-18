Corn Flakes: Fall Sports Are Getting Closer

We are officially to the part of summer where I really have no idea what day it is. Man do I enjoy it, but then I look at the calendar and see that I have less than a month before I am back in school and that’s going to hang over me.

Don’t get me wrong, I’ll be excited to go back and meet my new students, but it is nice not to have to go anywhere most days.

I guess the good news is that football and volleyball are that much closer then too.

Here are your flakes.

Nebraska

Takahashi Qualifies for U.S. Amateur - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

Nash Hutmacher Striving to Lead by Example on Nebraska Defensive Front - Nebraska Football - Hail Varsity

Nebraska junior defensive tackle Nash Hutmacher is taking the leadership role he grew into in the spring into the 2023 season.

Husker players help coach youth football camp at Memorial Stadium

35 returning and new Nebraska football players put away the pads to serve as coaches and referees Saturday afternoon for a fun day of camp.

Nebraska Football freshman makes list as possible Big Ten impact players

The Nebraska football team has a freshman player that has made the list of the best first year players in the Big Ten, and it shouldn't surprise.

Nebraska football: 6 sneaky 2023 breakout candidates on roster

Who could be some of the sneaky breakout players, like Arik Gilbert, on the newly "Rhuled" 2023 Nebraska Cornhuskers football team?

Nebraska volleyball Red-White scrimmage tickets on sale Wednesday

Nebraska volleyball's Red-White scrimmage is set for August with tickets going on sale Wednesday, July 19 at 10 a.m.

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 24 Cameron Lenhardt

We are counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. Today we highlight No. 24, Cameron Lenhardt.

Elsewhere

Oklahoma's Brent Venables rebukes Deion Sanders' roster overhaul at Colorado: 'I gave guys 12 months of grace' - CBSSports.com

Venables doesn't appear to be a fan of Sanders' approach to building a roster at Colorado

Derrick Henry, Jonathan Taylor among star RBs to weigh in on Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs franchise tags - CBSSports.com

'I'm with every RB that's fighting to get what they deserve,' Henry tweeted

What should college football conferences look like? The case for common sense realignment - The Athletic

In a world where realignment has gone wild, let's lay out a vision for a college football landscape that actually serves fans.

Brian Kelly discusses potential uses of artificial intelligence in college football

Sports Digest: Women’s college basketball gets second postseason tournament

The Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament, which will be first held this season, brings the men's and women's NCAA postseason opportunities to an equal number.