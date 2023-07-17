Corn Flakes:Offensive Line Recruit, County Fair Season and Husker Rifle Success

Matt Rhule brought in a highly regarded offensive lineman VERY early this morning.

Hawaii Offensive Lineman Preston Taumua Commits to Nebraska - Corn Nation

Nebraska received an enormous commitment as Hawaii’s #1 recruit, interior offensive lineman Preston Taumua chose our beloved Huskers...

Recruiting offensive lineman and fullbacks?!? It's almost like Rhule wants to keep coaching Nebraska football!

On an entirely different note, it is county fair season. Things are in full swing in Nebraska as we have plenty of concerts, rodeos and shows to pick from just about any night of the week.

Do you have any good memories from a county fair?

Corn Flakes

Nebraska football has a massive problem in Luke Fickell

The Nebraska football team probably suspected that Luke Fickell would be a thorn in their side, but he's already proving to be a problem.

Benhart appreciates Rhule's belief in him and this Husker squad

Huskers offensive lineman Bryce Benhart will certainly be an important piece of Nebraska's 2023 football season.

Nebraska Football: Roger Craig named semifinalist for Pro Football HoF

A former Nebraska Cornhusker has been named a Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 semifinalist.

Huskers Add Transfer Peyton Cody - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

Petrie to Lead Australia at U19 World Cup - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

Rhule learned fast how deep family memories are tied to Huskers: It's a responsibility, and opportunity

Huskers head coach Matt Rhule appreciates the fan loyalty, and knows there's a responsibility on his end that comes with that.

Ossi Sweeps Smallbore and Air Rifle Events at Camp Perry National Matches - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

Former Husker Brice Matthews signs with Houston Astros

Matthews was the 28th pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Sports!

Lakers' LeBron James changing jersey number from No. 6 to No. 23

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is going from No. 6 back to No. 23 "out of respect for Bill Russell."

Marketa Vondrousova is Wimbledon's first unseeded female champion after beating Ons Jabeur | AP News

Marketa Vondrousova has become the first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon. She defeated 2022 runner-up Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

Tour de France spectator who allegedly ‘wanted to get a selfie’ causes massive crash | Fox News

A spectator allegedly caused a massive pileup on Sunday during the 15th stage of the Tour de France. Jonas Vingegaard is still the overall leader of the event.

Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic praises ‘complete’ champion Carlos Alcaraz as blend of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and himself after epic final | Tennis News | Sky Sports

Carlos Alcaraz says beating Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final is the happiest moment of my life so far; Djokovic admits he has never played anybody like the world No 1 after being denied an eighth title at Wimbledon and seeing his hopes of a Calendar Slam in 2023 come to an end

Reading That Makes You Smarter

(Not Guaranteed)

Ron's Place - Longreads

Does quantity trump quality when it comes to preserving someone's art?

CuriosiD: What is Superman ice cream? And where does it come from? - WDET 101.9 FM

In this episode, reporter Eli Newman tracks down the origins of the beloved red, yellow and blue summertime treat.

Crows and Magpies Snatch Anti-Bird Spikes to Build Their Nests | Smart News| Smithsonian Magazine

Birds in Europe are prying up the metal barbs, meant to repel them from roosting on buildings, and using the devices as nesting material