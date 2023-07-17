Hawaii Offensive Lineman Preston Taumua Commits to Nebraska

Nebraska received an enormous commitment as Hawaii’s #1 recruit, interior offensive lineman Preston Taumua chose our beloved Huskers over offers from Alabama, Arizona, Auburn, and Oregon among many others.

247 lists Taumua as the 11th best interior offensive lineman nationally and overall the 207th best player. As stated, he is the #1 recruit in the state of Hawaii. All recruiting outlets list him as a four-star recruit. Aiea High School (HI)

Taumua is from Waipahu High School in Aiea, Hawaii. He is listed at 6-4, 315 pounds.

Brian Christopherson at 247 had the following quote about Tuamua liking Nebraska:

“Some people were kind of surprised that I put Nebraska up there. I don’t know why,” Taumua said earlier this summer, with belief in Nebraska’s chances growing since his June 19 visit to Lincoln. “They always love to bring up Nebraska’s old record but the relationship that I’ve built with coach Donovan Raiola is something special. They can make you laugh, smile and even make you feel motivated before games. I can tell that they will be better than they were last year, especially with coach Matt Rhule there.”

If you’re one of those people who wonders when Nebraska was going to get more offensive line commits, well, here’s your answer.

Taumua is the fourth offensive line commit for the class of 2024, joining Gibson Pyle, Landen Davidson, and Jake Peters.

Matt Rhule and crew have now picked up the #1 recruit from three states - Nebraska, Montana, and Idaho. They may soon make it four, but that’s for another time.

Welcome to the Huskers, Mr Taumua!