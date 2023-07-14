Friday Flakes: Two Nebraska Commits Jump from Three to Four Stars

Sean Callahan reported on the Huskeronline Podcast that On3.com updated their player rankings for the 2024 class and Nebraska fans should be excited that two of their commits received their fourth star.

The two that received their fourth star was defensive lineman Carlon Jones and running back Kewan Lacey. Both prospects are from Texas.

This brings the Nebraska class up to seven 4-star commits and another possible one coming with the number one player in Iowa’s Grant Brix.

That’s not a for sure thing by any stretch of the imagination but Nebraska is in the running for sure. If they grab him, then he’ll be the top ranked commit in the class.

They also mentioned that Daniel Kaelin will be reevaluated at On3.com when they get more game tape from this upcoming season.

Regarding Carter Nelson, his ranking went down, but that was mainly because of an injury he had this spring.

Good job by the Nebraska coaches.

