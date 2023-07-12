Wednesday Flakes Brings You John Deere NIL, The Fitz Saga, & Grizzly Bears

Mankilling Mastodons

Fred Hoiberg loves passion Keisei Tominaga plays with every day - On3

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg gives praise for the level of passion Keisei Tominaga plays with every day

Husker QB Jeff Sims has new NIL deal with John Deere dealer

Nebraska starting quarterback Jeff Sims is promoting AKRS Equipment through a new NIL deal. He has an On3 NIL Valuation of $107,000.

Big Ten Offseason Evaluation Series: Is Nebraska Ready for the Next Step Under Hoiberg? - Sports Illustrated Indiana Hoosiers News, Analysis and More

In our Big Ten Offseason Evaluation Series, we'll break down what each team lost and gained this offseason, then provide analysis on the team's outlook for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Matt Rhule’s Recruiting Philosophy Was on Display in June - All Huskers

Aggressive camp schedule, in-person evaluations are central to new Nebraska football coach's approach

Brice Matthews calls first round selection by Astros 'dream come true'

Nebraska infielder Brice Matthews discusses his selection by the Houston Astros

Husker Volleyball hosts annual Dream Team camp

High School Volleyball players from across the country attend.

Mike Rucker discusses the connection between Nebraska and Carolina Panthers

Former Nebraska edge rusher Mike Rucker discussed the connection that the Carolina Panthers have with the Cornhuskers.

Other news From The Sporting World

Mandel: The bitter end of the Pat Fitzgerald era isn’t the end of Northwestern’s problems - The Athletic

Now might be an opportune moment for Northwestern as a university to hit pause and do some soul-searching.

Tipping point - How Dan Snyder nearly survived as Commanders owner - ESPN

The October 2021 leaks of Jon Gruden's toxic emails triggered a series of events that forced Dan Snyder to sell the Commanders. Sources interviewed by ESPN connect the leaks to Snyder, but they also say a larger cast of people might have been involved.

NBA approves in-game flopping penalty, expansion of Coach's Challenge for 2023-24 | NBA.com

The NBA Board of Governors ruled that game officials will decide flopping penalties and that a team successful in its 1st Coach's Challenge will get a 2nd one in that game

UGA footbal's Kirby Smart, AD Josh Brooks address players speeding

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart on continued high-speed player driving: “I don’t think that what we’re doing right now has been effective enough."

US Open 2023 to Have Record $20M Purse, $3.6M in Prize Money Will Go to Winner | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors | Bleacher Report

USGA CEO Mike Whan confirmed Wednesday that the organization will dole out the biggest purse in U.S. Open history this year. Whan said $20 million in total…

Wimbledon 2023: Timeline of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine controversy | The Independent

Russian Daniil Medvedev and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka will look to reach the semi-finals while Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina is enjoying a stunning Wimbledon run

Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving signs 5-year shoe deal with Chinese sportswear company ANTA

Kyrie Irving’s deal with Nike was terminated last year after his antisemitism controversy in Brooklyn.

Yellow Journalism

Time Outside Can Feel Like an Escape. But Your Mindset Matters. - Outside Online

There are both healthy and harmful ways to get away from it all, psychologists point out

Inside the PPP Scams and CARES Act Fraud That Cost the U.S. Billions – Rolling Stone

Billions in U.S. COVID relief was lost to fraud and we still don't know how much damage was done

In the Northern Rockies, grizzly bears are on the move — High Country News – Know the West

As grizzlies recover, they’re no longer content to roam within the boundaries we’ve contrived for them.

Podcast Schmodcast

Auditory Enlightenment