Corn Flakes: A Couple More Husker Draft Picks, Dream Team Camp, and Bags League

I subbed in a bags league last night. I have zero skills and it was a lot of fun. Even when it rained for the last two hours.

I was really impressed with the spin that people who know what they are doing are able to put on the bag. I guess I didn’t even know that it was a thing, but it looks really cool and seems to be effective.

Now here are your flakes.

Nebraska

Five Huskers Earn CSCAA Scholar All-America Honors - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

Kaminska Selected in 10th Round of MLB Draft by Colorado Rockies - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

Olson Taken in Fourth Round of MLB Draft by Miami Marlins - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

Nebraska Football: Iowa does Huskers a solid with Grant Brix

It turns out that the Nebraska football team got a bit of an assist in getting Grant Brix to take another, longer look at the Huskers from Iowa.

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 30 Thomas Fidone

We are counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. Today we highlight No. 30, Thomas Fidone.

Nebraska commits and other top high school players take Dream Team camp to another level

Nebraska coach John Cook said this was the best group of players Nebraska has had for the Dream Team camp.

Elsewhere

What’s going on at Northwestern? A timeline of accusations, investigation, findings within athletics department - The Athletic

Northwestern fires football coach Pat Fitzgerald amid hazing claims - ESPN

Northwestern fired longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald amid allegations of widespread hazing within the football program. Defensive coordinator David Braun is expected to be named the Wildcats' acting coach, sources told ESPN.

Olympic runner Caster Semenya wins appeal on testosterone rules - ESPN

Caster Semenya, a double Olympic champion runner, won an appeal against testosterone rules Tuesday at the European Court of Human Rights; however, there is not an immediate return to top-level competition.

Bob Huggins doubles down on claim he never officially resigned; WVU and Huggins' lawyer at odds on legalities - CBSSports.com

Huggins claims he has a 'strong desire' to return to WVU, while the university is reiterating that he resigned and will not be reinstating him