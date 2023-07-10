Corn Flakes: Huskers Have a First (and Second) Round Draft Pick - In Baseball

Good Monday morning!

As expected, Nebraska baseball fans didn’t have to wait long to hear some familiar names called in the MLB draft. Shortstop Brice Matthews went to the Houston Astros with the 28th pick. Matthews was a bright spot for a Husker team that fell short of their goals (not making the NCAA tournament). Matthews became the first Nebraska player to register 20 stolen bases and 20 home runs in the same season.

The next Husker to hear his name called, early in the second round, was Max Anderson. Anderson announced his presence early with his first at-bat as a Husker resulting in a home run. Anderson has played all over the infield for Nebraska.

We wish both of them the best as they move on to the next stage of their careers!

Anderson will get to take his hitting prowess to the next level in his baseball career.

Matthews becomes the highest Husker draft pick since Alex Gordon.

Corn Flakes

The pair of national titles come two days after NU thrower Maddie Harris won the women’s javelin title at the USATF Outdoor Championships on Thursday night.

Harris had a career-best throw of 199-3 (60.73m) to capture the national gold medal. She edged former Husker and current volunteer coach Maggie Malone, who threw 192-10 (58.79m).

Nebraska Football suddenly the front runner for 4-star lineman

The Nebraska football team might be on the cusp of nabbing yet another massive commitment in the form of an interior lineman out of Hawaii.

Jeff Sims must be 'steady' for Nebraska - On3

Jeff Sims has to be “steady” for Nebraska at the quarterback position and it’ll be a successful campaign for the Huskers...

Husker commit Gibson Pyle will play in All-American Bowl

Nebraska offensive line commit Gibson Pyle will play in prestigious All-American Bowl.

2023 Big Ten West college football preview: Projections, burning questions for each team

Can Luke Fickell's offense boost the Badgers? Will Iowa find a spark with a new QB? Bill Connelly breaks down the rugged Big Ten West.

Sports!

Wimbledon umpire asks fans not to pop bottles during serve - ESPN

As Wimbledon action got underway between Anastasia Potapova and Mirra Andreeva, one fan decided to mark Middle Sunday by uncorking a bottle of champagne that burst the bubble in the third-round contest between the two Russians.

Northwestern football players release statement on hazing following report with disturbing details, suspension of Pat Fitzgerald

Northwestern football players respond to reports about team hazing.

Andrey Rublev hits ridiculous winner, stuns opponent at Wimbledon | Fox News

Andrey Rublev's ridiculous shot against Alexander Bublik on Sunday helped him to the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon Championships for the first time in his career.

The Weekly Dump

New study shows human poop pills can help treat advanced melanoma | CBC News

Scientists in Ontario and Quebec have completed a world-first study which shows that micro organisms found in the guts of healthy donors can help treat patients with advanced skin cancer.

Then There’s This

See the Rancid, Blooming Corpse Flowers Attracting Hundreds in California | Smart News| Smithsonian Magazine

The plants' rare and pungent blooms happen once every few years and last only a couple of days