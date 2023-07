BOOM!!!!!!!!!!!! 4 STAR SOUTH FLORIDA WR JACORY BARNEY IS N!!!!!

¡EXCELENTES NOTICIAS DESDE LA TIERRA DE LAS HERMOSAS MUJERES LATINAS!

BREAKING: Class of 2024 WR Jacorey Barney has Committed to Nebraska!



The 6’0 165 WR from Miami, FL chose the Cornhuskers over Miami and Texas A&M



“Husker Nation, we taking over!”https://t.co/gLveZgHdNl pic.twitter.com/7S7TUs2GIC — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 1, 2023

NEBRASKA LANDED THE COMMITMENT OF 4 STAR WIDEOUT JACORY BARNEY!!!! THE 6 FOOT 165 LB BARNEY PLAYS HIS PREP BALL AT MIAMI PALMETTO HIGH, THE SAME ALMA MATER OF DWIGHT BOOTLE, COREY COLLIER AND DB COACH EVAN COOPER!!!!!! THIS IS PHENOMENAL NEWS!!!!!!

JACORY IS A BALLER!!!! HE IS A HUMAN HIGHLIGHT REEL!!!!!! LOOK AT THE ATHLETICISM & PLAYMAKING ABILITY!!!!!! YOU WANNA KNOW WHO I COMPARE HIM TO????

I HAVE NO DOUBT IN MY MIND THAT JACORY CAN REACH THIS LEVEL AS LONG AS HE STAYS FOCUSED!!! THE KID IS A BEHEMOTH!!!!!

WE STOLE JACORY OUT OF THE GRASP OF THE WICKED MIAMI HURRICANES, WHO WERE CONVINCED THEY HAD HIM BAGGED UP UNTIL NEBRASKA CAME THROUGH AND SAVED THE DAY!!!! MARIO CRISTOBAL IS A FRAUD & NOW EVERYONE SEES IT!!!! AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

AFTER HIS COMMITMENT, NEBRASKA'S 2024 CLASS IS RANKED 14TH, 15TH AND 18TH ACCORDING TO 247, RIVALS AND ON3 RESPECTIVELY!!!! WE STILL AIN'T DONE!!!! HOLD ON TO YOUR BUTTS!!!!!

