Five Heart Podcast 331: Nebraska’s Rivals, A Commit, and a Trip to Hollywood

This week’s show sees the return of Greg but Jon and Tweedy are absent. Corn Nation contributor Nate McHugh joins the show and the guys discuss the 2024 and 2025 conference games Nebraska will play, as well as the schools deemed “protected rivalries.”

A highly touted recruit has committed to Nebraska, as four-star CB Mario Buford announced his decision to join the Huskers.

The guys then discuss their favorite sports moments in movies. How many decades will they cover?

Have your movies ready. There will be a quiz.