Friday Flakes: The Vow I Cannot Make and 2029 is Only Six Years Away

The Connor Happer show sent out a tweet yesterday asking each and every one of us to make a vow.

It is one I cannot make.

They are asking that we vow to not complain about the schedule during the 2024 season. Added that we are “adults” and aren’t “afraid of competition.”

I’m sorry. But if we have to play McSmith State four straight times and then hope for two wins over Northwestern, Iowa or Purdue in order to make a bowl game then it is something we have to do.

Until Nebraska starts looking like a competent football team, the only thing I can blame is the schedule.

Will you take a vow with us? pic.twitter.com/PdBeND6ZrS — The Connor Happer Show (@HapperShow) June 8, 2023

Are you taking the vow? Or are you reserving the right to complain about the schedule?

The End is Near and Arnold Tried to Warn Us

Just turned on the classic…Terminator 2.



2029. Only 6 more years. pic.twitter.com/gQxxxRaSmn — Nate McHugh (@nmchugh85) June 7, 2023

SPORTS! SPORTS! JORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS!

Ben Foster signs new one-year contract at Wrexham - ESPN

Ben Foster has signed a new one-year contract at Wrexham, the team announced on Friday.

The former Manchester United and England goalkeeper played a pivotal role in the latter stages of Wrexham's 2022-23 National League title-winning campaign and will now extend his stay at the club until the end of the 2023-24 season.

Panthers rally in Stanley Cup Final Game 3, top Golden Knights in OT - ESPN

The Cardiac Cats are back.

The Florida Panthers' 3-2 overtime win in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night cut the Vegas Golden Knights' series lead to 2-1. Matthew Tkachuk tied the game with 2:13 left in regulation. Carter Verhaeghe scored 4:27 into the extra session to win it and, in the process, pushed the Panthers' overtime record to 7-0 in the playoffs.

Jose Ramirez hits 3 homers to power Guardians over Red Sox - ESPN

Jose Ramirez homered in his first three at-bats -- and from both sides of the plate -- to power the Cleveland Guardians to a 10-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night.

Ramirez connected for a solo shot in the first inning off Matt Dermody (0-1), belted a two-run shot -- his 200th career homer -- in the third and added another solo blast in the sixth inning, when the Guardians hit for the cycle, had eight straight hits and scored five times.

The Daily Sweat: The Heat are a home underdog again after going down 2-1 to the Nuggets

The Miami Heat enter Game 4 down 2-1 to the Denver Nuggets and as a home underdog.

The Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites at BetMGM after they pulled away in the second half of Game 3 on Wednesday night. Denver’s Nikola Jokić put in another historic performance as Denver regained the home-court advantage it lost when Miami tied the series at 1-1 in Game 2.

Panthers elevate Bryce Young to top spot on the depth chart, setting up Week 1 start

The Carolina Panthers intend to start No. 1 overall draft pick Bryce Young immediately. The team took a big step toward that reality Thursday, promoting Young to the top spot on the depth chart, according to ESPN's David Newton.

The move comes two weeks into the team's voluntary offseason workouts. Prior to the move, veteran Andy Dalton was starting each drill with the first-team offense. Young will get those reps, and Dalton will shift to a backup role.

Why Lionel Messi and Inter Miami might not dominate MLS instantly

Lionel Messi and Sergio Kun Agüero have been close friends for nearly two decades, and so, when Agüero heard that his former teammate was bound for Miami, he was happy. A bit surprised, he admitted Thursday on Argentine TV; but happy, because Messi will be happy, living pressure-free and buscando la felicidad with his family in the South Florida sunshine.

Agüero, though, couldn’t resist sending his friend a screenshot of the MLS Eastern Conference standings.

Sipple: Jeff Sims has Nebraska O.C. excited to see what's next

Just from watching videotape of Jeff Sims’ time at Georgia Tech, Nebraska offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield couldn’t tell precisely what the Huskers were getting in the the transfer quarterback.

Nebraska Football: Alberts happy with new Big Ten schedules

When the Big Ten Conference unveiled its new football scheduling model and matchups for the 2024 and ’25 seasons, everyone around the league had opinions.

That included Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts.

Mario Buford commitment: What does it mean for Nebraska?

The June 2 official visitor weekend for Nebraska was incredibly positive. All the recruits had amazing recaps of their visit, but there were no commitments immediately out of the weekend. However, Nebraska fans didn’t have to wait too long because Mario Buford has announced he is “N.”

Nebraska Football: Five takes on the new Big Ten schedules

Some seismic Big Ten news was announced on Thursday, as the conference revealed its new football scheduling format and 2024 and ’25 matchups.

Here are five of our biggest takeaways from the new schedules and how the changes will impact Nebraska going forward…

“STICK TO SPORTS!” Nah.

Roddie Edmonds was a Master Sergeant in the United States Army. In late 1944, Edmonds was captured in the Battle of the Bulge and held at a German POW camp. In January 1945, the Nazis ordered all Jewish-American POWs to step forward. Edmonds, the highest-ranking noncommissioned… pic.twitter.com/4V8ZIkZAk9 — Humans of Judaism (@HumansOfJudaism) May 25, 2023

Just Because I Feel Like It