BOOM! Texas DB Mario Buford is N!

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Mario Buford tells me he has Committed to Nebraska!



The 6’0 170 CB from Desoto, TX chose the Cornhuskers over Oregon, Michigan State, & Penn State.



“I’m coming Husker Nation!”https://t.co/s7f9Y8urci pic.twitter.com/B6LuiTvWig — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 9, 2023

Nebraska landed the commitment of 4 star defensive back Mario Buford Thursday evening. The 6 foot, 165 pound Buford plays high school ball at football powerhouse DeSoto High in DeSoto, Texas. He is the younger brother of junior defensive back Marques Buford, who signed with Nebraska in the 2021 class.

Looking at his film, it is easy to understand why he is a 4 star. Mario displays excellent bump-and-run technique. He has athleticism in spades. He can mirror with the best of them. Lastly, his makeup speed is off the charts! This is definitely a prospect I can see stepping up at corner sooner rather than later.

Mario was ranked a 4 star on 247 and On3, while Rivals ranked him a high 3 star. He only officially visited Nebraska, but held Power 5 offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Houston, Illinois, Louisville, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Oregon, Purdue, UCF and Washington. Michigan State, Oregon & Washington were other schools he was heavily considering. This is a major recruiting win, and Evan Cooper and Tony White are showing their recruiting panache with this one.

After Mario's commitment, Nebraska's recruiting class is ranked 21st, 29th and 31st on On3, 247Sports & Rivals, respectively. Expect that number to rise as we get closer to Early Signing Day.

