Big Ten Schedules And Changes for 2024-2025

The Big Ten has announced the schedules for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. There are big changes ahead for the best conference in the land!
Key points:
- No longer divisions. There is no Big Ten West or Big Ten East. The top two teams will meet in the Big Ten Championship every year.
- Two year rotation. Every team will play every other team every two years.
- 11 protected rivalries.
Nebraska’s 2024 conference schedule:
Away: Iowa, Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue and UCLA.
Home: Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Nebraska’s 2025 conference schedule:
Away: Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State and USC.
Home: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Rutgers and UCLA.
Thoughts
My first thought is that this is very exciting. Nebraska gets UCLA in 2024, and UCLA and USC in 2025.
My second thought is - HOLY SHIT MATT RHULE BETTER HAVE HIS SHIT TOGETHER BY 2025.
Look at that 2025 schedule, which includes - Michigan, Ohio State, USC and UCLA.
Here are the Big Ten's protected rivalry games, which will be played on an annual basis — while all other matchups rotate: https://t.co/4FiKEWdSOV pic.twitter.com/1EMB7Kc64N— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) June 8, 2023
Iowa gets three protected rivalries - Nebraska, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. If that isn’t proof that the Hawkeyes are hated more than everyone else, I don’t know what is.
9 conference games a year. Maybe this is unpopular, but this is somewhat stupid considering the SEC is only playing 8 conference games a year.
Nebraska’s non-conference schedules:
2024 - UTEP, Colorado, Northern Iowa
2025 - Akron, Cincinnati, ULM
Let me know your thoughts!!!!
