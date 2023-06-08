Big Ten Schedules And Changes for 2024-2025

The Big Ten has announced the schedules for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. There are big changes ahead for the best conference in the land!

Key points:

No longer divisions. There is no Big Ten West or Big Ten East. The top two teams will meet in the Big Ten Championship every year.

Two year rotation. Every team will play every other team every two years.

11 protected rivalries.

Nebraska’s 2024 conference schedule:

Away: Iowa, Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue and UCLA.

Home: Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Nebraska’s 2025 conference schedule:

Away: Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State and USC.

Home: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Rutgers and UCLA.

Thoughts

My first thought is that this is very exciting. Nebraska gets UCLA in 2024, and UCLA and USC in 2025.

My second thought is - HOLY SHIT MATT RHULE BETTER HAVE HIS SHIT TOGETHER BY 2025.

Look at that 2025 schedule, which includes - Michigan, Ohio State, USC and UCLA.

Here are the Big Ten's protected rivalry games, which will be played on an annual basis — while all other matchups rotate: https://t.co/4FiKEWdSOV pic.twitter.com/1EMB7Kc64N — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) June 8, 2023

Iowa gets three protected rivalries - Nebraska, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. If that isn’t proof that the Hawkeyes are hated more than everyone else, I don’t know what is.

9 conference games a year. Maybe this is unpopular, but this is somewhat stupid considering the SEC is only playing 8 conference games a year.

Nebraska’s non-conference schedules:

2024 - UTEP, Colorado, Northern Iowa

2025 - Akron, Cincinnati, ULM

Let me know your thoughts!!!!