 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Big Ten Schedules And Changes for 2024-2025

Matt Rhule better get good real fast.

By Jon Johnston
/ new
Nebraska Spring Football Game Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

The Big Ten has announced the schedules for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. There are big changes ahead for the best conference in the land!

Key points:

  • No longer divisions. There is no Big Ten West or Big Ten East. The top two teams will meet in the Big Ten Championship every year.
  • Two year rotation. Every team will play every other team every two years.
  • 11 protected rivalries.

Nebraska’s 2024 conference schedule:

Away: Iowa, Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue and UCLA.

Home: Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Nebraska’s 2025 conference schedule:

Away: Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State and USC.

Home: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Rutgers and UCLA.

Thoughts

My first thought is that this is very exciting. Nebraska gets UCLA in 2024, and UCLA and USC in 2025.

My second thought is - HOLY SHIT MATT RHULE BETTER HAVE HIS SHIT TOGETHER BY 2025.

Look at that 2025 schedule, which includes - Michigan, Ohio State, USC and UCLA.

Iowa gets three protected rivalries - Nebraska, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. If that isn’t proof that the Hawkeyes are hated more than everyone else, I don’t know what is.

9 conference games a year. Maybe this is unpopular, but this is somewhat stupid considering the SEC is only playing 8 conference games a year.

Nebraska’s non-conference schedules:

2024 - UTEP, Colorado, Northern Iowa

2025 - Akron, Cincinnati, ULM

Let me know your thoughts!!!!

More From Corn Nation

Loading comments...