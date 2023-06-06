Nebraska Baseball Announces Change In Pitching Coach

It was announced early Tuesday afternoon that the Huskers and pitching coach Jeff Christy have mutually agreed to part ways.

“Jeff and I have a close relationship dating back to our College World Series run in 2005,” said Bolt. “He played a key role for the last four seasons and helped us earn a Big Ten Championship and NCAA Regional Final appearance in 2021. I wish Jeff and his family nothing but the best moving forward.”

Christy served as an assistant coach for Bolt for four seasons at Nebraska and worked with Bolt on Texas A&M’s staff for two seasons (2018-19) and at Nebraska under Darin Erstad from 2012 to 2014.

Christy was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the sixth round of the 2006 MLB Draft after catching a school record 64 games for Nebraska in 2005 and being an Honorable mention All-Big XII in 2006.

Nebraska has a person many consider the best pitching coach in school history and one of the top pitching minds of the past 20 years in the NCAA on staff in a supporting role in Rob Childress. It remains to be seen if he will be offered the spot of one of his former protégés.