Corn Flakes: Nebraska Volleyball in Brazil

The Nebraska volleyball team is currently on a trip to Brazil right now. They first went to Belo Horizonte and played and easily won three games. They have now traveled to Rio for more competition.

I have been following along on their Instagram as Bekka Allick was in charge to lead us through the first part of the trip. Now Ali Batenhorst is in charge of the account.

I watched a couple of the games and it was fun seeing the new faces mesh with the players we’ve all come to love. It’s also great to see everyone getting a chance to show their stuff. I have no idea what the roster will look like this fall, but I know it’s going to be a good one.

In other volleyball news it was announced yesterday that Scotty McCreery will be doing the concert at Nebraska Volleyball Day. I was surprised by this, but I have no idea who I was expecting them to get. I am glad that it’s someone that I won’t feel bad about keeping my kids at the concert. What are your thoughts?

