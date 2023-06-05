Monday Night Therapy: Come With Your Questions!

It’s friggin’ June!

That and Colorado appears to be headed back to the Big 12 along with Arizona.

Nebraska had recruiting visits this past weekend.

It sounds like 12-14 days of team building!

What types of activities do you think would work best for team building while living in a dorm?

“We are going old school,” Rhule told HuskerOnline. “We are moving into the dorms on campus — coaches, too. Nobody is living in their apartment for 12 days to two weeks."



Love this ...https://t.co/bzDQXsb9SL via @on3sports — Steven Sipple (@steven_sipple) June 5, 2023

