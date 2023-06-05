Frank Solich, Danny Woodhead On 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced today the names on the 2024 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, including 78 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 101 players and 32 coaches from the divisional ranks.
Former Nebraska head coach Frank Solich and former Chadron State running back Danny Woodhead are on the 2024 ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame.
Solich is on the ballot for the second consecutive year. Solich compiled a record of 58-19 record in six seasons as Nebraska’s head coach from 1998-2003. Including his time at the University of Ohio as head coach extends his overall record to 173-101, as he went 115-82 from 2005-2020.
Solich compiled a .631 win percentage, which is third best on this ballot after Larry Coker (Miami-FL, Texas at San Antonio) at .647 and Pete Cawthon Sr, who coached at Austin College in Texas from 1923-1927 and Texas Tech from 1930-1940, finishing overall at .645.
Danny Woodhead is one of the “Divisional Player Candidates”.
Here is Woodhead’s profile as shown in the ballot guide. One would think Woodhead is a shoo-in. He’s one of the most productive players in the history of college football.
DANNY WOODHEAD, CHADRON STATE (NE)-RUNNING BACK —
- Three-time First Team All-American finished his career as college football’s all-time rushing leader (7,962 yards) ...
- Two-time Harlon Hill Trophy recipient holds nearly every rushing/all-purpose record in DII, RMAC and Chadron State annals ...
- Three-time RMAC Offensive Player of the Year led the Eagles to two RMAC titles and consecutive 12-win seasons (2006-07).
Criteria for Hall of Fame
(from the press release)
The criteria for Hall of Fame consideration include:
· First and foremost, a player must have received First-Team All-America recognition by a selector that is recognized by the NCAA and utilized to comprise its consensus All-America teams.
· A player becomes eligible for consideration by the Foundation’s Honors Courts 10 full seasons after his final year of intercollegiate football played.
· While each nominee’s football achievements in college are of prime consideration, his post-football record as a citizen is also weighed. He must have proven himself worthy as a citizen, carrying the ideals of football forward into his relations with his community. Consideration may also be given for academic honors and whether the candidate earned a college degree.
· Players must have played their last year of intercollegiate football within the last 50 years.* For example, to be eligible for the 2024 ballot, the player must have played his last year in 1974 or thereafter. In addition, players who are playing professionally and coaches who are coaching on the professional level are not eligible until after they retire.
· A coach becomes eligible three full seasons after retirement or immediately following retirement provided he is at least 70 years of age. Active coaches become eligible at 75 years of age. He must have been a head football coach for a minimum of 10 years and coached at least 100 games with a .600 winning percentage.
