Frank Solich, Danny Woodhead On 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced today the names on the 2024 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, including 78 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 101 players and 32 coaches from the divisional ranks.

Former Nebraska head coach Frank Solich and former Chadron State running back Danny Woodhead are on the 2024 ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame.

Solich is on the ballot for the second consecutive year. Solich compiled a record of 58-19 record in six seasons as Nebraska’s head coach from 1998-2003. Including his time at the University of Ohio as head coach extends his overall record to 173-101, as he went 115-82 from 2005-2020.

Solich compiled a .631 win percentage, which is third best on this ballot after Larry Coker (Miami-FL, Texas at San Antonio) at .647 and Pete Cawthon Sr, who coached at Austin College in Texas from 1923-1927 and Texas Tech from 1930-1940, finishing overall at .645.

Danny Woodhead is one of the “Divisional Player Candidates”.

Here is Woodhead’s profile as shown in the ballot guide. One would think Woodhead is a shoo-in. He’s one of the most productive players in the history of college football.

DANNY WOODHEAD, CHADRON STATE (NE)-RUNNING BACK —

Three-time First Team All-American finished his career as college football’s all-time rushing leader (7,962 yards) ...

Two-time Harlon Hill Trophy recipient holds nearly every rushing/all-purpose record in DII, RMAC and Chadron State annals ...

Three-time RMAC Offensive Player of the Year led the Eagles to two RMAC titles and consecutive 12-win seasons (2006-07).

Criteria for Hall of Fame

The criteria for Hall of Fame consideration include: