We Have A Ton Of Moby Dicks Visiting Campus Currently

It's the first weekend of the official visit cycle, and BOY are we excited for it here at Corn Nation. So should you!

The list of visitors are, as follows:

- Peyton Morgan, 4 star safety from Weiss High in Pflugerville, Texas, a northeastern suburb of Austin. The 6-1 175 lb. safety is also considering Texas Tech, SMU & Arizona.

- Mario Buford, 4 star defensive back from DeSoto High in DeSoto, Texas, a southern suburb of Dallas. The 5-11 165 lb. Buford is the younger brother of Husker defensive back Marques Buford Jr. He is also considering Michigan State and Oregon.

- Jacory Barney, 4 star wide receiver from Miami Palmetto High in Miami, Florida. He is a former teammate of Husker defensive back Dwight Bootle. The 6-0 160 lb. wideout is also considering Illinois and Texas A&M.

- William Nettles, 3 star athlete from Dallas Christian in Dallas, Texas. The 5-11 170 lb. Nettles is also considering Purdue and SMU. Nearly 1500 receiving yards along with 20 TDs as a junior, however, the rumblings are that Evan Cooper loves him as a defensive back. He had 42 tackles, 2 tackles for loss & 6 picks (3 returned for TDs) at that spot in 2022.

- 3 star Omaha Central offensive lineman Caleb Pyfrom. The 6-5 300 lb. Caleb is also considering Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota & Penn State. His father Livan was a 6-11 center on Creighton's basketball team in the late 90s.

- Amare Sanders, 3 star defensive back out of Gulliver Prep in Miami, Florida. The 6-1 162 lb. defensive back also holds Power 5 offers from Auburn, Duke, FSU, Illinois, Miami, Minnesota, Nebraska, Syracuse, Wake Forest and West Virginia. 2022 was his first time playing high school football, he averaged 11 points a game on the hardwood as a sophomore. 49 tackles, 2 picks and 7 passes broken up as a junior. His brother Tony is a forward on the Notre Dame basketball team.

- Carlon Jones, 3 star defensive lineman from Bay City High in Bay City, Texas. He is a former teammate of Husker wideout Brice Turner. Check out this stat line: 110 tackles, 15 sacks and 29 tackles for loss as a junior. The 6-3 270 lb. Jones is also considering Cal, Georgia Tech and TCU.

- Joseph Anderson, unranked edge rusher out of Westminster Christian Academy in Saint Louis, Missouri. He also has official visits set up to Kansas and Iowa. State champion in the triple jump (at 6-5 210 LBS!!!!) & son of NFL veteran Bennie Anderson. The pedigree is there!

- Dontae Carter, unranked defensive back out of NFL factory Steele High in Cibolo, Texas, the same school that gave us Tommy Armstrong. The 6-1 175 lb. defender is also visiting Texas Tech, Washington and Vanderbilt.

This is an impressive list of athletes coming into town. I am expecting a few of these to pop in relatively short order. :)

Go Big Red!