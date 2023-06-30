Five Heart Podcast 334: Carter Nelson Joins Huskers’ 2024 Commit Class

The Five Heart Live Show was last night at 8 PM.

It was told to us last week that Tweedy would not be able to be a regular, because he has a family and they’re awake when he does the show. Who would have thought that he’d rather spend time with his wife and child than with a couple crusty old timers?

We will likely be moving the show to 8 PM Central from here on, because it’s much more feasible for us.

Nate McHugh from this beloved web site joined us for this episode.

If you’ve been living under a rock the past 36 hours, you may not know that Carter Nelson, the tight end from Ainsworth, NE, committed to the Huskers. The top prospect in the state joins the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th ranked prospects, and five of the top six.

This indicates a shift of priority for Nebraska coaches, or at least a shift in outcome. Maybe the days of losing Nebraska kids to Iowa and Wisconsin are over.

We had a lively discussion about recruiting, including Nate pointing out that Rhule’s modus operandi of taking unranked and unknown recruits will be what we’ll be complaining about if Rhule fails as Nebraska’s head coach. (HE WON’T FAIL DAMMIT).

There were questions and a discussion about Big Ten expansion - specifically whether or not the Big Ten would add two more Pac 12 schools.

We were asked what we thought Nebraska’s record will be after the first three games.

There was a lot more, including Nate’s joke of a lifetime about Ndamukong Suh.

The comments were great!

You Chatterfields are the best podcast community.

