Friday Flakes: The Case of Car Keys, Chipotle and Crumbl in Lincoln, NE

On Wednesday night I pulled up with two of my kids to get some Chipotle and some cookies from Crumbl at 60th and O Street in Lincoln.

They apparently love both. When I told my son we were going to Chipotle he gives his usual “LETS GO” as he pumps his fist. My daughter was more excited for cookies from Crumbl.

We grabbed both and I sat in my front seat to turn the car on and I noticed that I did not have my keys.

Not a worry. I told my son to run into Chipotle because I probably left my keys on the counter when I went to pay.

He came out with empty hands.

Well maybe I left them in Crumbl? We were parked directly in front of Crumbl. I checked inside and unfortunately I didn’t leave my keys in there either.

Oh, and it was 95 degrees outside. Over the next hour we looked everywhere for my keys. Every person I talked to including my wife, in-laws and those at Chipotle and Crumbl asked me, “Did you check your pockets?”

Yes. Yes, I did.

As we failed to find the keys my in-laws picked me up to take me to get some copies made. Before leaving I left my number at both Chipotle and Crumbl in case they stumbled upon them.

The manager at Crumbl let me know he was going to watch my car until I got back. If he had to leave before I got back then he already had somebody else set to make sure nobody messes with my car.

My in-laws took me to the dealership to get copies made and they told me I needed to have the car towed there in order to get it done. So I headed back to meet a tow truck when I received a call from Chipotle.

They had my keys.

What I learned was that, yes I left my keys on the counter. But the lady right after me accidentally picked them up and put them in her purse. The probably happened when she went to pay and subconsciously just grabbed the set of keys that were laying there.

Anyways, it was completely my fault but I would like to let those at Chipotle, Crumbl and the woman who brought my keys back that I really appreciate their help.

No tow truck was needed. Just a bruised ego.

Something We All Understand But It Still Sucks

Nebraska is 7-25 in one-score games over the last five seasons (start of Scott Frost era). Not only is their .219 win rate in those games the worst in FBS in that time, but only three schools (Texas, NIU, UNC) have played more one-score games since 2018. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) June 29, 2023

SPORTS! SPORTS! JORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS!

The 3-2-1: Putting a wrap on Carter Nelson and what's next?

AINSWORTH, Neb. – What put a wrap on TE Carter Nelson’s decision to pick Nebraska, and what’s next for the Huskers in recruiting.

We hit on that and more in this week’s 3-2-1 column with three things we learned, we ask two questions and make one prediction.

Carter Nelson commitment: What does it mean for Nebraska?

Nebraska’s big month of June continues. The Huskers closed out on the top prospect in the state in 2024 Ainsworth (Neb.) tight end Carter Nelson.

Here are some quick takes and thoughts on the commitment of Nelson and what it means for the Huskers.

Dae’vonn Hall, Isaiah McMorris and Daniel Kaelin on Nebraska football’s recruiting efforts - The Athletic

So much for going out in public unnoticed.

If Dae’vonn Hall, Isaiah McMorris and Daniel Kaelin had any level of anonymity left around their home state, it’s gone after Hall and McMorris, the dynamic Bellevue West receiving duo, joined the quarterback Kaelin in Nebraska’s 2024 recruiting class last week at the start of their official visits to see the program in Lincoln.

What’s holding Texas A&M back? Six theories about college football’s would-be elites - The Athletic

Former Texas A&M linebacker Dat Nguyen displays multiple flags outside of his home at any given time. He always features one representing his alma mater, where he starred from 1995 to ‘98.

Last fall, with the Aggies ranked sixth in the preseason AP Top 25 and optimism running high, Nguyen was so fully caught up in the hype that in place of a traditional Texas A&M flag, he created a custom design that he hoped would prove prophetic.

Ubben: Could Saudi Arabia’s PIF enter college football? I asked ADs for their thoughts - The Athletic

Could the Saudis crash college football?

Initially, it was just a thought rattling around in my brain. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund had just turned golf upside down after what is being generously referred to as a merger but is more aptly described as a forced takeover ripped from an episode of “Succession.”

Ohio State-Michigan rivalry at center of Ohio’s shifting recruiting landscape - The Athletic

The first time running back Jordan Marshall set foot on Michigan’s campus in June 2022, it felt different. Marshall was still early in his recruiting journey, having just finished his sophomore year at Cincinnati’s Moeller High School. But over the next nine months, he never found another school that lived up to it.

Why Yankees great David Cone says Domingo Germán’s perfect game could be life-changer - The Athletic

David Cone, baseball’s preeminent authority on perfect games, let out a quick laugh over the phone.

Cone was inside his apartment in Manhattan, nearly 3,000 miles from the Oakland Coliseum, when Yankees righty Domingo Germán became the 24th pitcher in MLB history to throw a perfect game in an 11-0 win over the hapless A’s on Wednesday night. Despite the distance, Cone had a good idea about what was in store for Germán. And of course he did. Cone threw a perfect game for the Yankees in 1999 and, the year prior, he was there when his best friend and teammate David Wells did the same.

Taurean Prince found out the Timberwolves were declining his $7.4 million contract thanks to a tweet

It's never good to find out you're out of a job. It's especially bad when that news gets delivered via Twitter. That's precisely what happened to former Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince on Wednesday. Prince found out his option was getting declined thanks to a tweet from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

“STICK TO SPORTS!” Nah.

The New Way to Keep Older Workers From Quitting: Grandternity Leave - WSJ

Companies are rolling out special paid time off for new grandparents, hoping the move will keep older workers from retiring or moving to another employer.

So-called grandternity leave is rare. Tech company Cisco, consulting firm Mercer and hiring platform HireVue are among the handful companies that offer it. The time off can range from a day to a couple of weeks.