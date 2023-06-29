Nebraska Adds New Defensive Line Commit from Texas in Carlon Jones - Staff Isn’t Done Yet

Matt Rhule has heard from you and has acted accordingly.

He has been adding all of these skill players to the class and all he has been hearing is “what about the defensive line?”

Terrance Knighton has been begging Rhule to allow him to recruit some players on the defensive line.

Well Rhule finally broke down and accepted a commitment from a defensive lineman out of Texas.

Okay. I am done with the sarcasm for now.

Carlon Jones from Bay City, TX committed to Nebraska on Thursday afternoon!

Jones is 6’2” - 270 pounds, a three star commit, and had offers from a few other schools in Texas including Texas Tech. Oklahoma State apparently offered as well. He is considered a good athlete for his size and he competes in both basketball and track at his high school.

Nebraska has been on a tear as they have added 16 commitments within the past month. Most are a result of the camps they have been running as they get to evaluate these players in person.

Those players also get to experience actually getting coached by the staff which doesn’t happen everywhere.

Depending on where you look the Nebraska recruiting class is anywhere from 13th in the country to 18th.

He’s the 77th ranked DL in the country and the 128th ranked player in the state of Texas according to 24/7 sports.

Nebraska’s own Mike Schaefer apparently is excited for this kid.

Nebraska just added a member to its class and I'm more than likely going to be adding this one to a Super Six later in the cycle.



Nice get for the #Huskers and Terrance Knighton. https://t.co/0FJlMx3tV7 — Mike Schaefer (@mikejschaefer) June 29, 2023

Nebraska Might Not Be Done Yet Today