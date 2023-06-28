Wednesday Flakes Brings You Summer

Summer is here and so is the weather. If you’re not hot, you’re spending too much time inside.

Enjoy it because we only have 59 days until college football starts. On August 26th the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame take on the Midshipman of the Naval Academy. They will battle in Dublin, Ireland.

You folks remember the great country of Ireland, right?

After that, cancel all plans for the rest of the college sports calendar.

Enjoy!

Mankilling Mastodons

Jordy Bahl was a two-time champion at Oklahoma. So why did she leave it all behind? - The Athletic

Bahl won two titles at Oklahoma but wondered, "Why am I suffering in my happiness under the weight of softball when it's not everything?"

West Virginia transfer Joe Toussaint also weighing potential Nebraska visit - On3

West Virginia transfer Joe Toussaint has a new location in mind. On Tuesday, Jon Rothstein announced Toussaint will be visiting Nebraska.

Nebraska Football: 2023 Cornhuskers Season Preview and Prediction - AthlonSports.com | Expert Predictions, Picks, and Previews

A complete preview and prediction for the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the 2023 college football season.

Quinn Clark: Montana WR, son of late Huskers RB Ken Clark commits to Nebraska football and breaks down his decision

Montana WR Quinn Clark, the son of late Huskers RB Ken Clark, commits to Nebraska and breaks down his decision.

Other News From The Sporting World

Former Maryland AD Kevin Anderson goes behind the scenes of directing the school's ACC-to-Big Ten move

Former Maryland AD Kevin Anderson went in-depth on why and how the school moved from the ACC to the Big Ten.

Former NFL, Arkansas QB Ryan Mallett dies in apparent drowning at 35

Mallett had worked as a high school football coach in Arkansas since 2022.

Angels' Shohei Ohtani makes more history in game vs. White Sox

Shohei Ohtani became the first American League pitcher since 1963 to strike out 10 and hit two home runs in the same game.

Guardians’ manager Terry Francona hospitaliized overnight after missing Tuesday’s game - cleveland.com

Terry Francona was taken to a hospital before Tuesday's game because he wasn't feeling well.

NCAA Shares New NIL Memo, Strongly Challenges State Laws - Sports Illustrated

This letter comes after some states have or are planning to establish state laws that would contradict the NCAA’s rules.

Arsenal confident of Declan Rice deal as they submit British-record £105m bid for West Ham captain | talkSPORT

Arsenal believe they will win the race for Declan Rice after submitting a British-record offer worth £105million.The Gunners are confident they will

The Most Intriguing NBA Players and Teams of Free Agency - The Ringer

Can the Miami Heat afford to just run it back? Where might Fred VanVleet end up? And what is Houston’s plan this summer? We run through nine of the biggest story lines ahead of what promises to be an exciting NBA free agency period.

