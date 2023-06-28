Nebraska Football Receives Commitment from Top In-State Player in Carter Nelson - Beats Georgia for His Pledge

Great news from the land of real men.

Nebraska has landed the commitment of 4-star athlete Carter Nelson. He hails from Ainsworth, NE and is an elite athlete at 6’5” 215 lbs.

BREAKING: Carter Nelson commits to Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/uU9ZcuifBH — Brady Oltmans (@BradyOltmans) June 28, 2023

When it comes to other offers the one that really stands out is that Georgia wanted him bad. They were holding an open spot for him to commit. When he made his official visit they sent a private car to pick him up and take him to the airport.

This is a big fish that Matt Rhule has pulled into the boat.

To be honest I (Nate McHugh) thought Carter was going to be joining Georgia’s class up and until this past weekend. I know that Nebraska red runs through the kids of this state but it would be difficult to turn down the best college football program in the country that is putting kids into the NFL.

You get to play for national championships and get developed to play in the NFL if you go to Georgia.

At Nebraska neither has happened in the past decade. The Huskers have had two players drafted in last year’s draft and both were in the 6th round.

Yet, Matt Rhule and this staff were able to convince the best small-town athlete this state has produced in years to commit to Nebraska.

According to On3.com Nelson took over 20 recruiting trips to other schools:

Nelson took several visits before making his decision to commit to Nebraska. The 6-foot-4 and 220 pound tight end took official visits to Nebraska, Penn State, Georgia, and Notre Dame. He also took unofficial visits to Notre Dame, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, Wisconsin, and others.

Depending on where you look, Nelson is the 57th ranked player in the country and the 3rd ranked tight end in these United States of America.

His future quarterback appears to be excited.