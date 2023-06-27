BOOM! Colorado DB Rex Guthrie is N!

Great news from the Rocky Mountains!

Nebraska secured the commitment of Colorado defensive back Rex Guthrie Monday evening. Rex comes in at 6'1" 200 lbs. and plays his prep ball at Heritage High in Littleton.

After watching the film, there is no doubt in my mind Rex is a Power 5 caliber player. His football IQ is through the roof! He does everything well! He is an all-around stud. On top of that, he clocked a 4.43 40 & a 4.14 shuttle, in addition to a 10-4 broad jump at Nebraska camp a few weeks ago, which got him an offer in the first place. The kid is oozing athleticism!

He has a LOT of Jojo Domann to his game. Jojo came in as a safety under Mike Riley, then morphed into a LB under Scott Frost. I don't see him moving to LB, I actually love him at safety/rover and am looking forward to seeing him cracking skulls in the Boneyard.

After Rex's commitment, our 2024 recruiting class is ranked 16th, 19th and 24th according to Rivals, 247 and On3, respectively. I am very stoked for what the future holds for our players. Matt Rhule has been on an absolute recruiting tear recently!

Welcome to Nebraska, Rex! Go Big Red!