Corn Flakes: More Recruits, CWS, Special Olympics, and The Worlds Ugliest Dog

I hope everyone is having a great start to your last week of June! Football is coming soon and it’s been a big few days for the Huskers with the commitments coming in.

Here are your flakes.

Nebraska

17 Huskers Earn Academic All-Big Ten Recognition - University of Nebraska

17 student-athletes from the Nebraska baseball program were honored Monday, as the Big Ten Conference announced its spring and at-large Academic All-Big Ten teams.

Nebraska Fireworks Stand Uses Brilliant Pricing To Roast Scott Frost

Scott Frost was SO close to bringing Nebraska football "back." Now he is getting trolled by the Midwest's largest fireworks stand instead.

Former Nebraska Quarterback Tommy Armstrong Wins Indoor Football Championship - Nebraska Football - Hail Varsity

Former Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong led the Omaha Beef to its first perfect league record and championship.

Huskers Earn 64 Academic All-Big Ten Honors - University of Nebraska

A total of 64 Nebraska track and field student-athletes received Academic All-Big Ten recognition as the conference office announced its spring and at-large awards

Elsewhere

Hoop dreams of Special Olympics b-baller from Senegal come true : Goats and Soda : NPR

Ablaye Ndiaye, who has Down syndrome, carried the torch in the opening ceremonies, brought energy and joy to the court and won a medal in basketball at this year's games, which concluded on Sunday.

Alabama's Nick Saban prepared to coach 'until he croaks over,' says five-star WR commit Ryan Williams - CBSSports.com

Saban doesn't want Alabama recruits buying into any rumors of his retirement

LSU vs. Florida score: Live updates from College World Series with NCAA baseball title on the line - CBSSports.com

The national championship is up for grabs Monday night in Omaha

And Also

Scooter is named 'world's ugliest dog' of 2023 : NPR

A Chinese Crested pooch born with backward hind legs — a rescue once destined for death — has been crowned the "World's Ugliest Dog."

Death of Texas airport worker who was 'ingested' in airplane engine is ruled a suicide

A ramp worker at the San Antonio International Airport who was "ingested" into a plane engine died of suicide, authorities said Monday.