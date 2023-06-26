Monday Night Therapy: Nebraska Football Recruits and a Volleyball Update!

Nebraska has new football recruits!

Bellevue West receivers Dae’Vonn Hall and Isaiah McMorris have chosen to join teammate quarterback Danny Kaelin.

Nebraska football added a New Jersey kicker/punter to its 2024 recruiting class as Nico Ottomanelli joined our beloved Huskers as a walk-on. He is the #1 kicker in New Jersey, whatever that means.

CornNation’s volleyball writer Beth Merrigan will join us for an update on Nebraska’s most successful sport.

The College World Series is finishing up with the title game Monday Night.

Former Husker running back Dahrran Diedrick passed away recently at the age of 44. He rushed for a career-high, 1,299 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2001, which was the last time Nebraska played in a National Champion Game. He won 2 CFL Grey Cups with the Montreal Alouettes.

