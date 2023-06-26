2024 Running Back Kewan Lacy Commits to Nebraska — Had 30+ Offers

In what could be shaping up to quite the exciting week for Nebraska football, Coach Rhule and the staff received a commitment from three-star running back Kewan Lacy.

Lacy is from Lancaster, TX and shows yet that the staff continues to have a presence in the state of Texas. He noticed that there are a slew of other players heading to Nebraska from Texas and he wants to join in.

He has over 30 offers (even from Ohio State and Alabama) though most probably are not committable offers. He ended up choosing Nebraska, notably, over Baylor, Arizona State and Ole Miss.

He took his official visit this past weekend (which should be the sources of a few possible other commitments) to Lincoln and obviously loved his trip.

He’s a pretty big athlete at 5’11” 205 pounds and his highlight filmi shows him playing all over the field. Check out this highlight he posted on twitter. He high points the pass and looks like a natural receiver.

Fellow Nebraska commit Gibson Pyle appears to be excited by the new commitment.