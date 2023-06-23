Boom! Bellevue West WR Isaiah McMorris is N!

Nebraska picked up a three-star recruit in Isaiah McMorris as the Bellevue West wide receiver committed to our beloved Huskers on social media this morning.

247 lists McMorris as the fourth-best receiver in Nebraska, and the 58th best overall nationally. His national composite score is .8859, and he is listed by 247 as the 72nd best receiver in the nation. He is ranked as the 506th best player nationally.

McMorris picked Nebraska over Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Penn State, Iowa (yay!), USC, and a host of other FBS schools.

McMorris had 90 receptions for 1,297 and 15 touchdowns as a junior. Egad!

McMorris announced his commitment along with teammate Dae’Vonn Hall. Nebraska picked up Bellevue West’s Quarterback Danny Kaelin, who was recently awarded with an Elite 11 designation.

Matt Rhule has done a good job of locking down Nebraska’s borders in recruiting. Will Rhule and company get much sought-after recruit Carter Nelson? Time will tell.

Welcome to our beloved Huskers, Mr. McMorris!