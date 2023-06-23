Boom! Bellevue West WR Dae’Vonn Hall is N!

Nebraska picked up a four-star recruit in Dae’Vonn Hall as the Bellevue West wide receiver committed to our beloved Huskers on social media this morning.

247 lists Hall as the second best receiver in Nebraska, and the 56th best overall nationally. His national composite score is .8950, and he is listed by 247 as the 375th best player nationally, and the 57th best receiver.

Hall picked Nebraska over Arkansas, Iowa (yay!), Kansas, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Wisconsin, among other FBS schools.

Hall is 6-1, 180 pounds. He had 62 receptions for 974 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. Considering he shared with others, that’s pretty darned impressive.

Hall announced his commitment along with teammate Isaiah McMorris. Nebraska picked up Bellevue West’s Quarterback Danny Kaelin, who was recently awarded with an Elite 11 designation.

Matt Rhule has done a good job of locking down Nebraska’s borders in recruiting. Will Rhule and company get much sought-after recruit Carter Nelson? Time will tell.

Welcome to our beloved Huskers, Mr. Hall!

[Note these highlights are from 2021.]