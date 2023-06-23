Five Heart Podcast 333: It’s Raining Committed Cornhuskers!

I don’t know if you are aware, but Matt Rhule and Co. have been busy this month on the recruiting trail, getting started on the Class of ‘24. In this episode, Greg and Jon discuss some of the players who have given verbal commitments to the Huskers thus far.

Also, it’s a big night in Omaha as Wake Forest and LSU battle it out in the College World Series, so we’ll see how much Jon actually pays attention to us.

As always, your questions and comments. If I had to guess, someone will ask about the curse and someone else will ask for our way-too-early season predictions (12-0, am I right?). But we’re here for it, and we’re here for you.

GBR.