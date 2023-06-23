Friday Flakes: Adrian Martinez is Having a Husker Yard Sale

Nebraska fans are ridiculous. In a good way.

Adrian Martinez is having a yard sale and it sounds like Nebraska fans are planning on showing up in droves.

YARD SALE!! Tomorrow, June 23rd @ 12567 S 80th St

Papillion, NE 68046

Selling TONS of Husker gear… 20$ and under!! 8am - 2pm, see y’all there! pic.twitter.com/QDEWI5Cdvl — Adrian Martinez (@MartinezTheQB) June 22, 2023

This is not my house, please be respectful!! Cash only for all purchases! — Adrian Martinez (@MartinezTheQB) June 22, 2023

Never did I expect that the NIL era would result in yard sales but yet here we are. Now that I think of it, I really should have expected this to happen.

My favorite thought is that this should attract two separate type of people. The first are those who are looking to meet Adrian Martinez and buy his used year. The second are the women who show up to each and every yard sale they can just so they can buy stuff because “it’s a good deal” and then put it in storage.

Nebraska adds pair of intriguing walk-ons to 2023 roster

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule continues to add to his 2023 roster.

On Thursday, two intriguing players announced their intentions to walk on for the Huskers. Iowa Western C.C. quarterback and Sioux City (Iowa) North product Luke Longval confirmed his intention to leave IWCC after one season and join NU. He participated in the Huskers’ post-graduate camp in Lincoln a week ago.

Donovan Jones commitment: What does it mean for Nebraska?

The Huskers have landed commit No. 15 from Omaha North DB Donovan Jones who camped at Nebraska last week and was offered following camp.

The 3-2-1: Can Nebraska close out June on a high note?

Nebraska is hoping to close out the month of June in recruiting on a high note. We hit on that and more in the 3-2-1.

