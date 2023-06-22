Boom! Omaha North DB Donovan Jones is “N”

Nebraska picked up its 15th commit of the 2024 football class today as Donovan Jones, a defensive back out of Omaha North announced his commitment on social media.

Jones is 6-1, 185 pounds, and 247 has him ranked as a three-star recruit, the 11th best player in Nebraska, and the 124th best athlete nationally. He has no national composite ranking.

Jones is the 5th defensive back in the 2024 class. He attended the Friday Night Lights camp last week. 247 shows his other offers as South Dakota State, Wyoming, and Lindenwood University.

I hope like hell our staff is good at development. Right now we appear to be competing with Minnesota’s PJ Fleck as the “Home of the Three Stars”, and it would be nice, as Andy said in our Slack today, to “see some stars spread around in this class.”

In the past we’ve complained about losing Nebraska players to other schools. That complaint seems no longer valid. Quarterback recruit Danny Kaelin appears to be a great get, but it’d be MORE THAN NICE to pick up tight end Carter Nelson and receivers Dae’vonn Hall and Isaiah McMorris, all of whom remain undecided.

We will hear about Hall and McMorris, both of which will announce their commitments tomorrow.

Welcome to being a Nebraska Cornhusker, Mr. Jones!