Thursday Flakes: Overtourism, Julius Caesar and Vikings

Well I’m back from Vegas. My flight to Vegas was delayed over six hours so I ended up doing a bit of work and eating lots of sandwiches in the airport lounge (reimbursed by my travel insurance company). I also filed a claim with airhelp.com since the Frontier flight was super delayed so hopefully I get some compensation from that. We also had a couple incidents of bad turbulence where the plane was shaking a lot. It’s probably the worst turbulence I’ve experienced in a long time but I landed in Vegas safe and sound. The flight back from Vegas to Guadalajara went without another problems.

Vegas itself was fun even though I didn’t have a lot of luck! Although I was satisfied with my experience, I don’t see myself going back anytime soon. There are plenty of other places where I can play poker. However, ten of us from the bachelor party group decided to attend the CONCACAF Nations League Final at Allegiant Stadium between the United States and Canada. That was the highlight of the weekend for me. Both teams played their A Team and the match was really entertaining to watch even though the stadium was pretty empty.

Anyways onto Flakes...

Flakes

Minnesota Golden Gophers 2023 Football Preview | Football | Corn Nation

If there is an opponent that encapsulates Nebraska football’s futility over the last seven years, I think Minnesota would be my choice. In 2017, Minnesota hung 54 points on the Huskers, then failed to score a single point the rest of the season, losing by a combined 70-0 margin to Northwestern and Wisconsin.

BOOM! Colorado OL Landen Davidson is N! | Football | Corn Nation

Nebraska landed the services of Colorado offensive lineman Landen Davidson Tuesday evening. Landen hails from Broomfield, Colorado & plays his prep ball at Broomfield High. The 6’5” 315-lb Landon plays offensive line on his team.

Nebraska Recruiting: How Does The Huskers’ Current Commitment Hot Streak Stack Up? | Football | Hail Varsity

The camp recruiting blitz continues. Nebraska’s 2024 recruiting class continues to grow with prospects discovered during camps earlier this month and could continue after the upcoming priority recruiting weekend. But Nebraska isn’t the only Big Ten school tallying commitments this week. Most schools, by now, are also done with camps. They also retain previous coaching staffs with more time to scout and build relationships with long-term recruits.

Jordy Bahl Happy to be Back Home, With Plenty of Support | Softball | Hail Varsity

Since the star softball pitcher transferred to Nebraska from 2023 national champion Oklahoma, her influence on her new program and home state has been evident. Season ticket requests have skyrocketed, and the Omaha Storm Chasers are promoting Jordy Bahl Day later this month.

How Rob Childress Helped Nebraska Flip Wayne’s Brooks Kneifl From Kansas State | Baseball | Lincoln Journal Star

“The whole coaching staff just really intrigued me and my family; they were all just great to us,” Kneifl said. “Coach Childress was a big part of my commitment and my decision, because he’s just very knowledgeable about the game.”

Tiny Town, Big Game: Amiah Hargrove Commits to Nebraska Women’s Basketball | Women’s Basketball | Omaha World-Herald

Wednesday, the small forward picked the Huskers. She joins Lincoln Southwest’s Kennadi Williams - daughter of Nebraska coach Amy Williams - in the 2024 class. She averaged 25.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game last season for Christopher High School. As a sophomore, she averaged 25 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game.

Mast Invited to Netherlands National Camp | Men’s Basketball | Huskers.com

Mast will be with the national team from late July until following the team’s FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament in Istanbul (Aug. 13-20). The schedule includes national team camp as well as exhibitions against Israel (Aug. 4) and Ukraine (Aug. 7). The teams in the Netherlands pool in Istanbul includes Sweden (Aug. 13), Belgium (Aug. 14) and Croatia (Aug. 16). The semifinals are set for Aug. 18 with the finals set for Aug. 20.

Travel

Travel Prices Trending Down Ahead of July 4 Holiday Travel Period | Travel | Travel Pulse

For the holiday weekend, domestic airfare has dropped more than $100 or 27 percent since last year to around $300 per round-trip ticket, with prices now in line with 2019 prices. As for the busiest airports, Atlanta, Dallas, Denver and Los Angeles top the list for the summer holiday.

The Most and Least Kid-Friendly US Airports | Travel | Travel Pulse

To discover which airports are the best and worst for families traveling with kids, the study scored the 45 busiest U.S. airports across 15 ranking factors deemed most vital to smooth family travel.

15 of the Coolest Movie Locations of All Time | Travel | Travel Pulse

Whether it be the Italian palace turned into a galactic queen’s residence or the neighborhood made famous by a romantic comedy, these filming locations are second to none. Check out some of the coolest filming locations you can visit today right here.

Ways to Save in New York City This Summer | Travel | Travel Pulse

New York City Tourism + Conventions, the official destination marketing organization and convention and visitors bureau for the five boroughs of New York City, is spotlighting a selection of free and affordable experiences for visitors to enjoy this summer.

Finland Introduces World’s First Phone-Free Island Destination | Travel | Travel Pulse

The organization Parks & Wildlife Finland has begun a campaign showcasing the benefits of unplugging on the island, which include relieving symptoms of anxiety and depression. It’s also a great way to become more in tune with one’s surroundings.

The Spot Where Julius Caesar Was Killed Opens to Tourists in Rome | Travel | Travel + Leisure

The walkways are accessible and both wheelchair and stroller friendly. To reach the ruins, travelers can either descend on a staircase or use an elevator platform, the AP noted. General admission will cost 5 euros (about $5.50), and the ruins will be open every day except Mondays and some holidays.

The Best Airports in the World for Food | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

Radical Storage, a luggage storage service and travel tip provider, has revealed the best airports for food worldwide and in the US. In a survey of 100 of the world’s busiest airports, the company analyzed data from passenger restaurant reviews, airport restaurant listings, average dish prices, differing cuisine options, and social media posts to determine which airports offer the best dining experience.

Why Does Turbulence Seem to Be Getting Worse? | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

If the plane was flying through an active thunderstorm, turbulence and other weather variables like downdrafts, heavy rainfall, and hail could lead to an incident. However, thunderstorms are very well forecasted, and an airline would not let you fly through an active thunderstorm, so you should not worry. Turbulence on its own would not lead to a plane crash.

‘Slow Tourism is a Positive Way to Move Past Trauma’ - Hiking in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region | Travel | Lonely Planet

The Middle East has a deep-rooted culture of walking, from historical pilgrimage paths to following in the footsteps of traditional nomads and shepherds, and a new long-distance hiking trail in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq is encouraging travelers to see a side of the country that doesn’t often make the headlines.

Hiking and Healing in the Himalayas: How India is Embracing Adventure Therapy Treks | Travel | Lonely Planet

Its success marks India’s growing appetite for adventure therapy, a psychological therapeutic approach that combines the great outdoors with qualified therapists. Led by a certified trek leader with advanced mountaineering skills and wilderness first-responder training, Indiahikes first offered adventure therapy trips covering the Dayara Bugyal trail in Uttarakhand.

Bali Set to Tackle Overtourism and Misbehaving Visitors With a Cap on Arrivals | Travel | Lonely Planet

To curb such bad behavior and encourage better-quality tourism, the government announced plans in early May to impose new quotas for the island, which would cap arrivals. Officials are currently crunching the numbers to define their targets, with a goal of keeping the number of international visitors in line with the island’s capacity.

What Did The Vikings Eat? | Travel | BBC

By studying dig sites, sagas and ancient cookbooks, a culinary archaeologist is recreating dishes the Vikings ate – and rewriting the popular view of these people in the process.

Sir Lancelot Jones: The Black Farmer Who Inspired a US park | Travel | BBC

The son of an enslaved person, Jones went on to become one of the largest landowners in the Florida Keys – and his refusal to sell his land inspired Biscayne National Park.

Last But Not Least

