BOOM! Colorado OL Landen Davidson is N!

Great news from the land of laughable college football teams!

Nebraska landed the services of Colorado offensive lineman Landen Davidson Tuesday evening. Landen hails from Broomfield, Colorado & plays his prep ball at Broomfield High. The 6'5" 315 lb Landon plays offensive line on his team.

New Husker commit Landen Davidson is absolutely massive #GBR pic.twitter.com/FZBTFecylI — Husker Wave (@HuskerWave) June 20, 2023

Maybe it's because he doesn't play for one of the bigger Denver-area schools, or maybe the scouts are just asleep. I have no clue how Landen isn't a high 4 star/5 star prospect. He has the most prototypical offensive line build I've seen in recent memory. He is NASTY on film. He is an athletic specimen. Landen might be my favorite commit in the 2024 class. I hope he continues to stay relatively low-key, because the staff found a DIAMOND here.

Besides Nebraska, Landen held FBS offers from Colorado State, ********, Iowa State, Kansas, Nevada, Washington State and Wyoming. He had a visit scheduled to Colorado State but canceled it after committing to Nebraska.

After his commitment, Nebraska's 2024 class is ranked 27th, 28th and 31st according to 247, Rivals and On3, respectively. At this point, I don't even take stock in recruiting rankings anymore. Matt Rhule is going to go out and recruit the best athletes, stars be damned.

Allstate, we're in good hands.

Go Big Red!