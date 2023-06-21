Wednesday Flakes Wishes You A Merry Summer Solstice

It’s been a weird day for me. That’s all I will say. Maybe it’s the summer solstice? I should probably go sacrifice something. Must have angered Zod or Cthulhu. I can’t remember which one I have been neglecting lately. Can’t remember where I left my sacrificing pants. Or my sacrificing pipe for that matter.

Enjoy today’s flakes.

Mankilling Mastodons

2023 Pressure Check Rankings: Which Big Ten head coaches are under the most pressure to win this fall? - On3

Ryan Day is 45-6 as Ohio State’s head coach, yet he faces a unique pressure since he’s lost to Michigan two years in a row.

What Nebraska regents vote could mean for Huskers’ athletic department - The Athletic

If approved, the move would install Nebraska system president Ted Carter as the direct supervisor of athletic director Trev Alberts.

Other News From The Sporting World

The Ringer's 2023 NBA Draft Guide

Who will go no. 1 in 2023? Breaking down Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson, and more.

Chadron State searching for next women’s basketball coach - PANHANDLE - NEWS CHANNEL NEBRASKA

Janet Raymer will no longer be performing the duties as the Head Women's Basketball Coach at Chadron State College, effective immediately, Athletic Director Joel Smith announced Tuesday.

Memphis coach Penny Hardaway hit with 3-game NCAA suspension for recruiting violations According to the NCAA, Memphis coaches conducted two impermissible in-home recruiting visits with a prospect when the prospect was a junior in high school.

Gore and Robles exchange words following a misplay in the Cardinals’ 9-3 win over the Nationals - WTOP News

Nationals starter MacKenzie Gore was not happy with teammate Victor Robles’ effort on a single to center field by Cardinals left fielder Jordan Walker in second inning of St. Louis’ 9-3 victory over Washington on Tuesday at Nats Park.

USWNT Women's World Cup roster revealed: Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Sophia Smith headline 2023 squad - CBSSports.com

The USWNT announced their roster ahead of this summer's World Cup

College football Future Power Rankings

With future quarterbacks, defenses and offenses already accounted for, it's time to look at the top 25 teams in the Future Power Rankings.

Mountain West rejects exceptions requested by San Diego State as it eyes withdrawal, per report - CBSSports.com

The MWC said it will not approve an extension, a reduced exit fee or an installment plan for the school

Georgia QB commit Dylan Raiola transferring to Buford High School, joining 5-star recruits

The nation's No. 1 recruit will suit up for a powerhouse program in Georgia

Yellow Journalism

Inside the Meltdown at CNN - The Atlantic

CEO Chris Licht felt he was on a mission to restore the network’s reputation for serious journalism. How did it all go wrong?

The George W. Bush I Knew – Texas Monthly

An exclusive excerpt from Texas Monthly’s new book, ‘Lone Stars Rising,’ reevaluates the legacy of the former governor and president.