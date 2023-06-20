Corn Flakes: Volleyball Recruit, Tominaga, and Golf

We just got back from a family vacation to Okoboji. Years ago my grandma had a timeshare there and we spent many summers there. The place that she had the timeshare has not changed at all. In like 30 years, there’s lots of nostalgia with that, but that really isn’t a good thing.

This year my mom’s siblings and many of their kids all met up in Okoboji and it was great fun. There were about 70 of us in total. We did not go to the same place, but many of us did go back to check it out. The place has not changed at all. In like 30 years, there’s lots of nostalgia with that, but that really isn’t a good thing. It was really fun to get to see my kids playing with my cousins’ kids in the place that we once played and enjoying the rides at teh amusement park I loved as a kid.

Now we are all exhausted.

Here are your flakes.

