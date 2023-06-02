Five Heart Podcast 330: Welcome to the Off-Season

Baseball is done. Softball - Over. Track and Field is still going, but for all intents and purposes, it’s the off-season.

Greg is out this week. He unexpectedly had to work late. But Corn Nation’s own Patrick Gerhart slides in the third chair. This week, Patrick brings a hot question with him:

Would you be a Nebraska Cornhusker fan if you did not already have a connection to it?

We’ll explore the ins and outs of the question and delve into hypotheticals. Jon, Tweedy, and Patrick will all provide their answers and perspective and we’ll take your comments as well.