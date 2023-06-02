Friday Flakes: SEC Sticks to Eight Conference Games for 2024 and Nebraska Absolutely Gets It

In 2024, the SEC will be a 16-team conference and yet it plans on playing only eight conference games.

Nebraska, having won an average of 3.75 games over the past four seasons, probably nods in approval. A nine-game conference schedule is difficult. It isn’t for the weak. It is hard.

So Nebraska and the SEC Conference are both in agreement that maybe an eight game conference schedule should be more appropriate. It is just easier that way.

An extra win could make all the difference.

9 SEC programs have been publicly outed as cowards and should probably just shut down their teams. pic.twitter.com/AKEl4VFB5d — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) June 1, 2023

Why is the SEC going with 8 games and not 9? Well, the short answer is that they didn't have the votes to go to 9. A majority of the 14 schools (8 votes) was needed and the belief is that there were only 5 votes for 9. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 1, 2023

A car ride and a Game 7 loss that activated Nikola Jokic into an MVP - ESPN

IT WAS A suggestion at first. The kind of thing a friend brings up during a long car ride when there will be plenty of time to discuss it. And in the winter of 2019, Denver Nuggets strength and conditioning coach Felipe Eichenberger had his pick of long car rides to the airport with star center Nikola Jokic to choose from.

Brad Stevens keeping Joe Mazzulla, calls Jaylen Brown 'big part' of Celtics - ESPN

Joe Mazzulla remains head coach of the Boston Celtics and will return next season, team president Brad Stevens said Thursday.

"He's a terrific leader," Stevens said. "He'll only get better at anything that he can learn from this year, because he's constantly trying to learn. And he's accountable."

SEC, sans divisions, going with 8-game conference slate in '24 - ESPN

The SEC won't be moving to a nine-game conference schedule after all. But it will be going forward in 2024 without divisions.

Commissioner Greg Sankey told reporters Thursday that the league has approved a temporary eight-game conference schedule for the 2024 football season when it welcomes Texas and Oklahoma to the league.

Diamond Sports Group ordered to fully pay Twins, Guardians, Diamondbacks, Rangers - ESPN

A U.S. bankruptcy judge ruled in favor of Major League Baseball and four of its teams in Houston on Thursday, forcing Diamond Sports Group, which runs broadcasts under the name Bally Sports, to fully pay the contracts in question.

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit gets very angry arguing about the Reds with The Athletic reporters on Twitter

Anyone who follows Kirk Herbstreit on Twitter is probably aware the ESPN/Amazon football broadcaster is an enthusiastic fan of the Cincinnati Reds. Usually, that results in Herbstreit happily reporting the team's wins to his 1.6 million followers, but it saw him get into a very public feud with two reporters at The Athletic this week.

Report: Canelo Alvarez offered $50M for super middleweight title bout with David Benavidez

According to a tweet from Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, an offer in the $50 million range will be presented to undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez by representatives of unbeaten interim WBC champion David Benavidez.

Ranking the Big Ten: Tight End - On3

As the 2023 college football season quickly approaches, it is time to look at the top players at each position in the Big Ten.

We continue our Ranking the Big Ten series today with the tight ends, which feature a few of the best in college football and one of the best pairs in the country as well.

The 3-2-1: Nebraska caught a break with the Colorado kickoff time

Nebraska caught a break on their schedule with a 10 a.m. MT kickoff at Colorado. What’s going on with OL Brandon Baker and camp season is here.

We hit on that and more in this week’s 3-2-1 column with three things we learned, ask two questions, and make one prediction.

DE/OLB Joseph Anderson changes OV date to Nebraska to first weekend in June

The first weekend in June is a very important weekend for Nebraska. The Huskers host nine official visitors now after Joseph Anderson from St. Louis (Mo.) Westminster Christian Academy changed his visit date. The Huskers see Anderson at a couple of possible spots on their defense and he wants to get a closer look and better understanding about Nebraska this weekend on his visit.

Nebraska football mailbag: Bowl game aspirations in 2023? Thoughts on DC Tony White - The Athletic

It’s June, perhaps the most underrated month in terms of importance to a college football program.

You all know November is big. March? Sure. But the flip of the calendar from May to June signifies the beginning stages of summer training when the foundation for success in the fall is laid.

