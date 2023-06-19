BOOM! North Carolina DB Evan Taylor is N!

Great news from the land of Cookout trays!

Nebraska landed the commitment of North Carolina athlete Evan Taylor Monday evening. The 6'3" 180 lb. Evan hails from Waxhaw, North Carolina & plays his prep ball for Cuthbertson High. Fun fact: Waxhaw is also the birthplace of former US president Andrew Jackson!

Evan plays both WR and defensive back in his film, and it is easy to see why we love him at DB. He has athleticism in spades. He has a nose for the ball. He has the frame where he can play every position in the secondary.

Another thing I love about Evan? As a junior, he had 38 catches, 528 yards and 8 TDs at wide receiver. I love moving wide receivers to DB as I find the functional athleticism needed at wideout usually translates well to the new position. I'm a fan of moving safeties to LB, tight ends to offensive tackle & edge rushers to tight end for similar reasons.

Besides Nebraska, Evan also held FBS offers from Charlotte, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic & Rutgers. He took official visits to FAU and Rutgers earlier this month, however it seems the Nebraska visit blew things out of the water & he immediately wanted to claim his spot.

Evan was unranked up until it was evident he was committing to Nebraska, and is now ranked a 3 star on Rivals and 247. After his commitment, Nebraska's 2024 class is now rated in the top 30 on Rivals and 247, while On3 has us ranked 37th.

I completely trust this staff's evaluation skills. Seeing that this kid was a camp evaluation makes it even sweeter. They know what they want & were able to see it in action with Evan Taylor. That is why I do not fret the Prude, Barta and Peters commitments like so many other Husker fans on social media. We've got this covered.

Go Big Red!