Monday Flakes: Bob Brown Passes Away, Volleyball Recruiting, and Cheese Taster Dream Job

Husker Legend Bob Brown Passes Away - University of Nebraska

Nebraska and NFL legend Bob Brown passed away at the age of 81 on Friday, June 16. One of the game’s greatest offensive linemen, Brown is a member of the Nebraska

I didn’t know much about Brown until I saw this story and started Googling. I enjoyed reading about him and learning more about that part of Husker football history. If you have time, do the same.

Summer arrival Huskers: Ives had Barthel's eyes on him for a while

True freshman Husker running back Kwinten Ives was a prospect EJ Barthel liked for a while during the recruiting process.

Nebraska Football Recruiting: Huskers extend offer to promising Elkhorn tight end Chase Loftin

The Nebraska football team continued racking up targets for the 2025 class with in-state prospect Chase Loftin getting a new offer on Friday night.

Huskers land commitment from top setter in class of 2025

Nebraska volleyball landed a commitment from Campbell Flynn on Friday.

Sports!

Michigan State Spartan basketball center Mady Sissoko is using NIL to give kids in his home village a ‘chance’

MSU’s Mady Sissoko, through his NIL foundation, built a school and provided running water to his home village in Mali.

USWNT chases third straight World Cup title behind young stars - Sports Illustrated

As the U.S. chases an unprecedented third straight World Cup title, a new generation of stars will lead the way in Naomi Girma, Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman and more.

U.S. Open: Wyndham Clark outlasts Rory McIlroy to capture his first major

Wyndham Clark rode steady play and a nervy back nine to hang on for victory at the 123rd U.S. Open.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders may need left foot amputated - ESPN

Deion Sanders might lose his left foot as a result of circulation issues that forced him to have two toes amputated in 2021.

NBA's all-time bench scorer, Lou Williams, announces retirement

Lou Williams, 36, scored 13,396 of his 15,593 career points as a reserve player. That mark gives him the NBA's all-time bench scoring record.

The PGA-PIF Deal Has Changed the Golf World—for Media Members, Too - The Ringer

The merger could shift the entire golf landscape. But for the media members covering the sport, it’s just the latest twist on a years-long wild ride.

Bradley Beal trade: Suns land Wizards star as Chris Paul heads to Washington in blockbuster - CBSSports.com

The first major move of the NBA offseason went down Sunday

The Weekly Dump

How to travel and poop normally | Popular Science

Vacation constipation, dehydration, and diarrhea from bacteria might mess up your poop schedule when you travel. Here's how to think ahead.

Then There’s This

Dream Job: University of Wisconsin-Madison to Hire Cheese Taste-Tester

This dairy lovers’ dream job requires tasting up to 24 cheeses and a dozen pizzas per week.