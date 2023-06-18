Boom! Kansas DB Callen Barta is N!

When it rains, it pours!

Nebraska gets their third 2024 recruit of the day as Callen Barta of Seaman HS in Topeka, Kansas announced his commitment on social media!

Barta is listed as a three-star safety by Rivals. They have him at 6-2, 180 pounds. He is listed as the 10th-best player in the state of Kansas, and the 156th-best safety in the nation.

He picked Nebraska over... nobody. The offer from Nebraska was his first major college scholarship, so.. again, you’re hoping our beloved Matt Rhule and staff are either (or both!) good at recognizing talent OR developing it.

Barta is a two-way player - playing as a receiver on offense. Max Preps shows he played in 8 games, had 41 receptions for 406 yards and three touchdowns last season.

On defense Barta totaled 26 tackles in eight games, 15 solo and 11 assisted.

Barta joined Pearland, Texas Athlete/DB/LB/S Braylen Prude and Cedar Falls, Iowa offensive lineman Jake Peters in accepting scholarship offers from Nebraska this Sunday. Barta is the 12th member of the 2024 class.

Welcome to Nebraska, Mr. Barta!