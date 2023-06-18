Boom! Iowa OL Jake Peters is N!

Nebraska picks up an offensive line recruit from Cedar Falls, Iowa this afternoon!

Jake Peters announced his commitment on social media earlier today. Mr. Peters is listed by Rivals as 6-3, 265 pounds. He is a three-star interior offensive lineman. Rivals has him listed as the 15th-best player in the state of Iowa. He is not ranked in the Rivals composite.

Nebraska beat out the likes of Army, Air Force, Columbia, Northern Iowa, and Illinois State... which isn’t exactly inspiring, but our beloved Huskers really need offensive linemen in the 2024 class. If you’re thinking, “they’d better be damned good at development and light years ahead of the previous staff”, you are correct.

Or perhaps they are just damned good at recognizing talent.

Peters is the 11th commit in the 2024 class. He is the second recruit of the day, after Athlete/DB/LB/S Braylen Prude of Pearland, Texas committed earlier.