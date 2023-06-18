Boom! Texas Athlete/DB/LB/S Braylen Prude Is N!

Our beloved Huskers picked up a defensive back recruit from Texas - yes, another commit from Texas for the 2024 class.

Braylen Prude is from Shadow Creek High School in Pearland, Texas. 247 does not provide a ranking on him. He is listed at 6-4, and 190 pounds, making him a giant amongst defensive backs.

Perhaps he’ll add weight to his considerable frame and become a linebacker. 247 lists him as a linebacker. Rivals lists him as an athlete. On3 lists him as a safety. He was an attendee at the recent camp held at Nebraska.

Steve Marik at Rivals says this about him:

Rhule and Cooper extended their Nebraska offer to Prude that day and the rangy athlete who plays safety and outside linebacker for his high school program quickly set up an official visit for this weekend. Prior to the Huskers getting involved, Prude’s only other offers were FCS Eastern Illinois and Division II Lane College. Prude is another example of Rhule honing in on football recruits who are also standouts in track and field. Prude recently set a new personal best in the 400-meter dash of 49.47 seconds.

So, what we have here is a diamond in the rough.

49.47 seconds in the 400 meter dash is... pretty damned good. Top national times for high school trackers running 400M is around 46 and 46.5 seconds. So... yay!

Prude is the 10th commitment in the 2024 class, and the 5th commitment from the state of Texas, so if you were one of those people who believed Nebraska lost games because they lost the Texas recruiting pipeline, you damned well better be happy after this one.

Welcome to Nebraska, Mr. Prude!