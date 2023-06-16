Five Heart Podcast 332: Nebraska Really Does Have the Best Fans

Recent findings from a Twitter User indicate that Nebraska Cornhusker athletics from the big three respective male and female sports (two basketballs, football and volleyball, baseball and softball) are the highest national average for attendance.

Most loyal and best overall fanbase in the country...that’s us!

Also, I’ve been thinking about the Tunnel Walk recently. Alan Parsons Project’s “Sirius” has been the song to which the Huskers take the field since 1994. But did it have to be Sirius? Has anyone ever quoted the Joker in the past 15 years and asked “Why so Sirius?” (The Dark Knight came out in the summer of 2008.)

Wisconsin starting jumping around in 1998 and Virginia Tech started bumping the seismometer to Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” in 2000. So why did Nebraska take the Tunnel Walk so Sirius-ly (I regret nothing)? And we’ll jump in our time machines, go back to 1994, and see if there were any other songs better suited for the future national champions.