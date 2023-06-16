Friday Flakes: Life Can Come at You Fast in College Football Recruiting and Rhule Coaching Clinic

If you have been following Nebraska football recruiting over the past few months you probably have heard the name Stone Saunders who is a four star quarterback from Pennsylvania.

He is one of the quarterback targets for Nebraska for the 2025 class.

Well you can add another one to the list. This is a kid from Algona, IA by the name of Alex Manske. He made a great impression on the Nebraska staff at a camp last week and Nebraska offered him.

At that point Manske had no power five offers. Within hours after Manske made Nebraska’s offer public he heard from Florida, Notre Dame and Miami.

Things can change fast quickly.

Also, it looks like Iowa offered him last night. Better late than never I guess.

Notes from Rhule Coaching Clinic

Nebraska HC Matt Rhule talking about the off-season checklist/itinerary he gives to his assistant coaches. pic.twitter.com/e00wa4ButM — James Light (@JamesALight) June 13, 2023

I found this interesting and I asked a question. It is a genuine question.

How does this compare to Frost as far as accountability for his assistant coaches? Was everything set out as requirements for his staff?

When Rhule sets this out it sure feels like we finally have an adult running the program but in all reality Frost could have been doing the same thing. I genuinely wonder how they would compare even in just this part of the job.

