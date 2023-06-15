Breaking News, It’s Official: JORDY BAHL IS A HUSKER!!

Following her transfer tweet stating she was “coming home”, Jordy Bahl and fate chose to torture what is sure to now be a fast-growing number of Husker softball fans for less than three days with her decision.

She is now a member of the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Jordy immediately becomes the ace of the Huskers staff and is bolstered by a strong-hitting squad which returns 7 of its 8 starters in the field. Her presence likely takes recruiting to another level and if that includes another top-flight starter, expectations for 2024 will go through the roof. At the very least, hosting and winning a regional will be the floor of those predictions.

CLICK HERE for Tuesday’s article with a little more detail on Bahl.

And while we’re at it, has there ever been a transfer of this magnitude in any sport? (Athletes transferring from community or junior colleges not included.)

Joe Burrow? Had never started a game at the time and only exploded year 2 at LSU. Randy Moss? Same and he made his impact at the 1-AA level.

Hailey Van Lith? Probably as close as you will get but no national titles yet and joining a team which just won one.

Hank Gathers and Bo Kimble? Averaged 12 and 8ppg respectively at USC.

Baseball - anyone? Hockey? Volleyball - there’s probably been a few but like this?

Folks, while welcoming anything more obscure anyone can find, I am telling you - there has never been a transfer of an athlete at this high of a current level with a chance to impact the trajectory of their new program both in the short term and quite possibly for many years to come.

