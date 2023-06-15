Thursday Flakes: Las Vegas, Peach Pie and Hidden Dive Spots

Today I’m off to Las Vegas for a bachelor party. The shenanigans begin on Friday and continue until Monday since it’s a holiday weekend. This will actually be my first time to Las Vegas as an adult so I will be getting the full Vegas experience from poker, betting, restaurants, clubs and much more.

As I begin my summer travels, I spent last night booking my fall travels, which includes a return to Lincoln. I felt a big rush of excitement for what is to come over the next few months. I’ll keep everyone posted on what I’m doing.

When was the last time you went to Las Vegas? Are you going to the Nebraska volleyball game at Memorial Stadium? What are your favorite places for snorkeling or scuba diving? Do you have any road trips planned for the summer? Rank your favorite dessert pies (pecan pie is #1).

Fell free to answer none, one or all of the questions in the comments section below.

Anyways...onto Flakes.

Nebraska Volleyball Announces the 2023 Schedule | Volleyball | Corn Nation

It’s hard not to immediately jump to that August 30th game against UNO in Memorial Stadium where they sold out 82,900 tickets in three days. The battle against Creighton on September 6th at home also stands out. Then Nebraska a couple weeks later heads to Stanford which will be a huge matchup.

Nebraska Athletics Announces Loaded 2023 Hall of Fame Class | Sports | Hail Varsity

Five former Nebraska student-athletes and one legendary coach are members of the 2023 University of Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame class. Earlier this month the university announced former volleyball player Lori Endicott, football player Tommie Frazier, gymnast Emily Parsons, wrestler Tolly Thompson, soccer player Brittany Timko and track and field coach Gary Pepin are the latest inductees.

New Assistants Rob Childress, Mike Sirianni Excited to Help Huskers Improve | Football | Hail Varsity

“Before I wasn’t able to coach the swing, coach the delivery, I got to coach hearts and minds,” Childress said. “I feel like that’s my strength anyway, and you know, now that I get the opportunity to be in the bullpen and hands on with pitchers, I look forward to that.”

Padding the Stats: The Governor is Coming Home | Football | Hail Varsity

“I’ve come a long way since college and I’ve tried to make a lot of changes and learn and grow,” Larson said. “And now to give back to a place that really has meant so much to me, it’s really come full circle. It’s really cool.”

Anderson, Matthews Recognized as NCBWA Second-Team All-Americans | Football | Huskers.com

Anderson was tabbed a second-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball and NCBWA’s District 6 Player of the Year earlier this month, while Matthews earned third-team All-America recognition from Collegiate Baseball. Both Huskers received first-team All-Central Region honors from ABCA/Rawlings earlier this week.

33 Huskers Named Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars | Football | Huskers.com

Nebraska’s 33 honorees, which included 19 females and 14 male honorees, were featured in Diverse Issues in Higher Education. The honorees represent 15 different Husker sports. To be eligible for the annual Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar awards, diverse student-athletes must have reached at least sophomore standing academically, maintain a cumulative 3.50 GPA, and be active on campus and in the community. All recipients must be undergraduate students.

Travel

Five of the Best Road Trips to Mexico | Travel | Lonely Planet

Winding through the country’s most stunning regions, these classic itineraries take you to jungle-set Maya ruins, dramatic turquoise coastlines and culturally rich colonial cities, not to mention a slew of remote places best reached by car. The distances provided are not direct between the start and end points, but assume some diversion from the main route, allowing you to explore more of each region. Here are the best road trip routes in Mexico.

This Survivor’s Deeply Personal Tour of Sarajevo is the Best Way to Understand Bosnia’s Past | Travel | Lonely Planet

“How do you like my artwork?” says Almir Ahmetagic, a wry smile creeping across his face as he points to a large dent in the minivan we have just clambered out of. He shrugs and lets out a small laugh, his car keys jangling in his hand. It instantly breaks the ice among our intimate three-person tour group. Thirty years on from the end of the Bosnian War, we have just been taken to one of the many places where bullet holes still pepper Sarajevo’s residential buildings.

As I Traveled Through a Remote Canadian National Park, Inuit Stewards Led the Way | Travel | Lonely Planet

Getting weather-bound is a common occurrence while waiting for the final leg to the ancestral lands of the Northern Labrador Inuit, over 900 miles north of St John’s, Newfoundland. By morning though, the sun shines and our flight to the Torngat Mountains Base Camp and Research Station is a go.

Is Your Passport Too Damaged to Fly? | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

The US State Department notes damage that will require a replacement as “water damage, a significant tear, unofficial markings on the data page, missing visa pages, a hole punch, or other injuries,” while also flagging that “wear and tear” such as bending and fanning are not to be worried about. But the subjectivity of those rules may be difficult to parse.

Delta Is Making It Easier for Wheelchair Users to Travel | Travel | Travel + Leisure

The new seat, which was detailed at the annual Aircraft Interiors Expo in Germany, would allow travelers who use a powered wheelchair to remain in their own wheelchairs during flights, according to Delta. Travelers who use the seat would still have access to a headrest, tray table, and cocktail table.

The Iberá Wetlands: Argentina’s Answer to Yellowstone | Travel | BBC

Once a degraded backwater, Argentina’s Iberá Wetlands is home to a stunning collection of wildlife – and one of the continent’s most ambitious eco-initiatives.

Amritsar: The Indian City Where No One Goes Hungry | Travel | BBC

As the beating heart of the Sikh religion, the north Indian city of Amritsar is known for its spirit of generosity, with its Golden Temple serving 100,000 free meals a day.

Sweet Tea Peach Pie From Georgia | Travel | BBC

New book 50 Pies: 50 States celebrates pies across America, including Georgia’s famous fresh peach pie in a flaky crust, topped with a crunchy, buttery, brown sugar pecan crumble.

The World’s Best ‘Hidden’ Dive Spots | Travel | BBC

Emmy Award-winning ocean cinematographer Richard Fitzpatrick on why he’s passionate about protecting our oceans and where to see the most incredible marine life on the planet.

Last But Not Least

I bet you weren’t expecting this