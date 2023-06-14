Nebraska Volleyball Announces the 2023 Schedule - Which Obviously Includes the Sold Out Game at Memorial Stadium

It sure feels like the off-season doesn’t it? Well then it’s a great time to drop the upcoming 2023 schedule for the upcoming Nebraska Volleyball season.

Mark your calendars, Husker Nation.



The '23 slate is set! | #GBR pic.twitter.com/uvzwb78kJE — Husker Volleyball (@Huskervball) June 14, 2023

It’s hard not to immediately jump to that August 30th game against UNO in Memorial Stadium where they sold out 82,900 tickets in three days.

The battle against Creighton on September 6th at home also stands out. Then Nebraska a couple weeks later heads to Stanford which will be a huge matchup.

