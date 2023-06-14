Wednesday Flakes Brings You Relief From Your Summer Boredom

I searched for “Celtic Frost” in our picture search engine and the photo at the top of this article popped up. Thought it was cool.

It’s June so stay cool yourselves Husker Nation. Don’t get to involved in the messages boards this offseason. Maybe, just maybe, go outside and get some vitamin D.

Mankilling Mastodons

NFL DT Ndamukong Suh likely headed for broadcast booth after playing career

Suh might be slated for a great broadcasting career once he retires based on the latest opinions of him in an article at The Athletic.

Nebraska football’s return of the fullback; Barret Liebentritt adding to the mix - The Athletic "To play fullback at Nebraska was a dream. But at the time, it wasn't in the cards," Liebentritt said. Now, the circumstances have changed.

Keisei Tominaga breaks down why he returned to Nebraska for 2023-24 season - On3

Nebraska hoops star Kesei Tominaga discusses why he decided to come back for a fifth year of school after pulling out of draft

Big Ten Show: What Will the Football Schedules Look Like in 2024 and ’25? - All Huskers

Adam Carriker and Jeff Thurn also discuss whether Colorado would be a better fit in the Big 12 or the Big Ten, plus the ‘Baby Gronk’ sensation

2023 Nebraska Cornhuskers Football Preview: Roster, Depth Chart, Schedule - Off Tackle Empire

Matt Rhule leads the Huskers into 2023: can a transfer QB and a new attitude in Lincoln solve Nebraska’s problems?

Matt Rhule Was The Most Baffling Football Coaching Hire For The NFL - Off Tackle Empire

Nebraska was lucky he was available at this juncture!

Other News From The Sporting World

Nine Questions Ahead of the 2023 U.S. Open - The Ringer

What can we expect from Los Angeles Country Club? Will the PGA Tour–LIV deal overshadow the whole thing? And who’s going to win? That and more in our U.S. Open preview.

Stanley Cup: More than a championship to a Las Vegas healing

It is one thing to win a Stanley Cup. It is another thing for the Vegas Golden Knights to win a Stanley Cup. To tell the story of this championship team, one must go back to the tragic beginning.

Oakland Athletics fans' 'reverse boycott' no match for greed

The passion of Athletics fans was on full display Tuesday night during their "reverse boycott." Unfortunately, passion cannot compete with greed.

Tales of yore will tell of the plot twists in this Mbappé to Real Madrid saga | Kylian Mbappé | The Guardian

The superstar’s latest move in this never-ending story may be meaningless but his transfer will provide a real test of his talent

U.S. Senate committee launches investigation into new PGA Tour partnership with LIV Golf The Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations informed both PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman of its inquiry on Monday ahead of the U.S. Open.

Big Ten Football 2023 Predictions - AthlonSports.com | Expert Predictions, Picks, and Previews

Complete expert predictions for the 2023 Big Ten football season.

Yellow Journalism

Kirk Hammett: “Maybe the age of active pickups is over” | Guitar World

The Metallica guitarist says PAFs age better and he has been swayed away from active humbuckers for lead work – and James Hetfield agrees

5 Ways Nebraska Will Surprise You - Outside Online

Here’s a little-known secret: the Cornhusker State is full of untapped adventure

Character 'etching' a skill to be learned | Nebraska Examiner

At one point the phrase “character counts” meant more than simply trying to squeeze in a thought on Twitter.

Hog Poop from Iowa Is Polluting Your Water - Outside Online

In his new book ‘The Swine Republic,’ environmental scientist Chris Jones tells hard truths about Iowa’s agricultural industry

You May Hate Recreation.gov. It Keeps Our Parks from Being Loved to Death. - Outside Online

The booking website generates big bucks for private firm Booz Allen Hamilton. Our writer argues it’s a necessary tool for protecting the outdoors.

Podcast Schmodcast

Auditory Enlightenment