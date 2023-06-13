Corn Flakes: Potter Faire, Hoiberg, Basketball Coached Symposium

I haven’t had any Potter talk for you for quite some time. I know you’ve been missing it.

This Saturday my family made our way to Potter Faire at the Bellevue Berry Farm. We had never been before, but I had wanted to go for a few years and was glad we were finally able to make it.

We thought the boys should dress up and tried to tell them they could be Harry and Ron, but they didn’t want that. After going through the reasons that it might be hard for them to be Dumbledore or Snape and how wearing all of that costume in June may be too much they settled on dementors. I thought they looked pretty good, but they kept getting mistaken for little death eaters, so they didn’t like that.

The first thing we did when we got there was try the Butter Beer. We really went all in with all four of us getting souvenir cups. We shouldn’t have done that. As none of us are huge butterscotch fans we were not fans of Butte Beer either. I should’ve guessed that, but I didn’t.

We did love the Transfiguration and Potions lessons that we got to see and the games and photo ops that we had.

Here are your flakes.

Nebraska

Seven Huskers Garner CRCA Scholastic All-America Honors - University of Nebraska

Seven Nebraska rifle athletes earned Scholastic All-America recognition from the CRCA (College Rifle Coaches Association) this week.

Hoiberg 'Feels Good' With State of Roster - Nebraska Basketball - Hail Varsity

While Nebraska still has a pair of scholarships open for next season, Fred Hoiberg feels good about the state of his roster as summer workouts ramp up for the Huskers.

Shatel: All-American Jordy Bahl might transfer to Nebraska. Here's why

Is Jordy Bahl coming to Nebraska? What's known is that Bahl entered the transfer portal on Monday and claimed she was going "to return home." That created a considerable buzz

Nebraska Football: Coaches weighing denying in-state players return in transfer portal?

Rumors are swirling around Nebraska football circles that if an in-state player chooses another school, he won't be welcomed back in the portal later.

Nebraska volleyball finishes undefeated in Brazil

The Nebraska volleyball team came from behind to knock off the Brazil Military Selection Team on Wednesday.

Howard Selected for 2023 TopConnect Basketball Symposium - University of Nebraska

University of Nebraska men's basketball assistant coach Adam Howard was selected to participate in the 2023 TopConnect Basketball Symposium taking place in Orlando,

