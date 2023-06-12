Monday Night Therapy: Nebraska Football Recruiting Update, “Slumgate” and National Champions

Our softball writer and overall mouthy dude Andy joined me for the show!

We’re inching closer to the college football season and there’s still a little bit of news to talk about.

There’s the Big Ten schedules released last week.

Nebraska has some national champions in track and field. Rhema Otabor and Axelina Johansson are the first Husker women to win national championships since Dace Ruskule won the discus in 2006.

Matt Rhule has picked up some interesting recruits lately, a legacy punter, an in-state defensive lineman, and a legacy defensive back.

And there might be somebody interesting coming to the softball team! Someone who could make a difference!

Then there’s slumgate, happening over on Twitter. My God people have a lot of spare time on their hands.

Baseball: Pitching Coach Jeff Christy is out. He had been around since 2019. Rob Childress is in. Childress was the former Husker pitching coach from 1998-2005 and longtime head coach at Texas A&M.

